News by Kandiss Edwards 16-Year-Old Boss Inks A 'Fresh' Deal With Walmart







Joshua and his mother, Shay Danrich, recently inked a deal to bring their natural, oil-based “Mr. Fresh” air fresheners to Walmart’s automotive departments worldwide. The 16-year-old pitched his idea at Walmart’s Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas. Joshua introduced his idea to five departments. His business acumen and courage landed him a same-day deal. Joshua and Shay spoke with the St. Louis American about the monumental deal.

“I’m the only kid in the world with my own air fresheners in Walmart,” Joshua said.

His products are already available across Missouri and in select Walmart stores in Illinois. Soon, they’ll hit shelves everywhere Walmart sells auto merchandise.

Mr. Fresh brand is a family affair, as Joshua’s partner in business is his mom. Together, they’ve grown Mr. Fresh from sketches that were born of Joshua’s love of luxury sports cars into a thriving brand. The name stands for “Faith to Rescue Every Son from Hurt.”

The company’s mission is not only to sell merchandise but also to support emotional well-being, especially for Black boys.

Luckily for the pair, they enlisted the assistance of the legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Microenterprise Program. The legal offices helped guide and advise them every step of the way. From business formation and trademarks to contracts and liability, the family credits the organization for helping turn their idea into a branded business.

“This shows young people—especially young Black boys—that their ideas matter, and they can achieve things they never imagined,” said Shay Danrich, reflecting on the opportunity.

Joshua added his own advice, “Never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they seem.”

Joshua’s deal isn’t just entering a store; it’s stepping onto a global stage. Walmart operates over 10,750 stores worldwide across 19 countries and welcomes around 255 million shoppers weekly. That means Mr. Fresh will now be discovered by more people in one week than many brands see in a year.

