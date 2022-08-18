17-Year-Old Black Entrepreneur Launches His Own Sneaker Brand From His Mom’s Garage

Meet Utlwanang Mmeti, a 17-year-old student from South Africa who is the founder and CEO of his very own sneaker brand called Dapper Shooz.

Utlwanang, who is from a small town called Rustenburg, officially launched his company this year but has been working hard to spread the word about the brand through social media and talking to potential customers since 2021.

He was 16 years old when he thought about starting the business. He comments, “I started off in a village in the North West province in my mother’s garage, you gotta start somewhere. Where are you starting from?”

Dapper Shooz currently sells sneakers in beautiful designs and vivid colors online.

Follow Dapper Shooz on Instagram @DapperShooz.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.