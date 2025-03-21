2 Chainz Slams Employee Stealing From His Business ‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’

Atlanta recording artist 2 Chainz recently took to social media to speak about being wronged by someone who worked for him, stating that the former employee stole “all the stuff out of there, the TVs, the sofas.”

The video clip, posted on his Instagram account, shows the rapper walking along the path where the store was originally located. He captioned the video, “No good deed goes unpunished 🤷🏿‍♂️ I’m not even mad; I know it’s hard out here … it’s the principle.”

He explained that the incident took place some time ago, but he didn’t specify when. He said it was in his heart at the moment he filmed the clip. Seemingly, he is speaking about Pamper Nail Studio, since that’s what’s labeled as the location on the post.

As he is speaking in the video, he started by showing where the place was and stated that the business had mostly women working there.

“My businesses, they help women,” he said in the clip as he was walking through a street in Atlanta where his businesses were located. He mentioned his restaurant, Esco.

“Esco, it’s mostly women that work there, the nail shop is all women. Obviously, Candyland. You know, for a girl that was working in there for me, with me…to go back in there and steal all the stuff out of there, the TVs, the sofas.”

He lamented that he “won’t be able to get” the things back. But, he felt the need to express what was going through his mind as he passed by the same place he was referring to.

He stated that as he was walking by, his friend, Halo, asked him why the place was empty, and he stated, “The girl went back in there and stole everything out of there. And I ain’t gon’ press charges. I ain’t gon’ do nothing. But I just want you to see this and feel this.”

The next slide repeated the caption, but with an explanation stating the meaning of the term, “No good deed goes unpunished.”

