NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Partners With Atlanta Company To Create Wealth For Renters

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, known as the “Human Highlight Film” for his explosive play, has slam-dunked an opportunity to partner with a real estate fund that creates wealth for bnvestors and renters.

The company Roots has announced that Wilkins has recently joined them as an investor, spokesperson, and partner. The Atlanta Hawks legend is collaborating with Roots to get the word out that people in Atlanta who rent their properties can invest in the fund by paying their rent on time and taking good care of the property they are renting. This gives people who are not usually involved in investing the chance to do so.

“Roots is providing the opportunity for anyone to invest in real estate,” said Wilkins. “I love Atlanta, and as long as the wealth gap keeps widening, generations of people are getting left behind. We can change that at Roots, and I feel like this might be the best team I’ve ever played on.”

Wilkins will promote the opportunity to potential investors by appearing in videos and participating in public gatherings. He will introduce people to the proprietary program Roots has started called “Live in it, Like You Own it.”

It allows renters to take care of their properties and pay rent on time to earn rental rebates. With the investments in their properties, they can grow their wealth by an average of $3,600 in two years and up to $10,000 in five.

“Dominique is exactly the person we wanted to join us on this mission. He’s an Atlanta legend and cares deeply about this city and its people. I grew up watching Dominique lead the Hawks to victory, and his endorsement means that we can reach more people on and off the court,” said co-founder and CEO of Roots, Daniel Dorfman.

Information about the program can be seen at www.investwithroots.com.