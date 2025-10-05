2 Dead, 14 Injured In Montgomery, Alabama, Shooting

A deadly incident after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College has reportedly left 14 people injured and two dead, according to police officers in Montgomery, Ala.

According to WSFA, a shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in downtown Montgomery in an area that had thousands of people gathering after multiple events taking place in the area. Police officials confirmed that the disturbance left two people dead, one a woman, but the second person was not identified. Out of the injured individuals, two of them were juveniles, with one who is listed in life-threatening condition. There are a total of three victims who remain in life-threatening condition, while nine others were reported to have had non-life-threatening injuries, the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) said.

“To have a heinous event like this take place prior to midnight in a busy part of our entertainment district is reckless and selfish,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “You don’t care about your life? Go jump off a bridge. You don’t pull out a gun and shoot in a crowd of people.”

The area was full of revelers after several events had taken place, including the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, the Alabama National Fair, and Alabama State University’s homecoming game.

Mayor Reed stated that the shooting happened with “police units within 50 feet of both sides.”

Baptist Medical Center South confirmed that seven of the shooting victims were treated, and a hospital spokesperson said one of the patients died, three are still in critical condition, two are listed in stable condition, and one was treated and left the facility after care.

An investigation is taking place as neither a motive nor suspects have been identified at this point.

“This is not acceptable. This is not normal,” added Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys. “We will not rest until we put the people involved in jail.”

Graboys also stated that several people have already been brought in for questioning, as some of the guns recovered in the shooting had high-capacity magazines.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are assisting the MPD in the investigation.