HBCU by Daniel Johnson Classic Tuskegee-Morehouse Game Moves To Montgomery Although Morehouse and the mayor of Montgomery celebrated the move, residents of Columbus, Georgia, were less than pleased about the move







The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, among the oldest HBCU rivalries, will be moving from Columbus, Georgia, to Montgomery, Alabama, for its 85th iteration, and although Morehouse and the mayor of Montgomery celebrated the move, residents of Columbus were less than pleased about the move and its lost revenue for the city.

According to WVTM, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, a Morehouse alum, said that he wanted the football game in Montgomery so he and his city can offer the game and its students and athletic workers more than they had been receiving in Columbus and Birmingham, its previous homes.

“Understand the backdrop of Montgomery as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Understand the type of educational opportunities it’ll have for the student athletes as well as the fans who are coming,” Reed said. “It was a business decision from the standpoint of what we were prepared to offer to bring the game to Montgomery versus what they were being offered in other cities in particular Columbus where they played last year.”

Columbus resident Terrance Flowers hinted that a potential reason for the game’s relocation could be a lack of attendance as he told the outlet, “I don’t know why they left but I know it’s something that’s going to hurt this city. It reminds me of one of those things, if you really like something you have to pour into it,” Flowers said.

According to Al.com, the game’s history in Columbus stretches back to 1936, and every game since has been played there except for a three-year run from 2020-2023.

Lisa Goodwin, the chairperson for The Classic, as the game is known, said that Harold Ellis, Morehouse College’s athletics director, informed her that the game was indeed moved due to financial considerations.

“One of the (reasons) he mentioned to me was that it was a financial decision for them,” Goodwin told the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer, before continuing, noting to the outlet that the home team has the right to decide where the game is played.

“The game here in Columbus has historical significance,” Goodwin said. “And we hope that one day Morehouse College recognizes that, as Tuskegee University does.”

Goodwin also noted that attendance was down last year, something she attributed to the move from Birmingham back to Columbus.

“There has to be consistency for people to (go) all-in and believe that it’s going to be here,” she said. “So this year, in 2025, the fact that they are leaving again makes it disappointing for us.”Ellis, meanwhile, is hopeful that Alabama’s capital city will turn out for the game, as he indicated in a news release on April 18.

“I have no doubt they will show up and show out for this Classic!” Ellis said. “Beyond the excitement on the field, this is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, band members, and students to experience the rich civil rights history embedded in the city. Morehouse’s legacy runs deep in Alabama.”

