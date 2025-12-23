News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton From Boarding Pass To Handcuffs: 2 Spirit Employees Arrested In Louis Vuitton Theft At Ft. Lauderdale Airport Olukunle Idowu and Hyacinth Linton were arrested on a charge of petit theft of $101 to $749







Two Spirit Airlines employees were arrested for allegedly stealing a $500 Louis Vuitton bag from a passenger.

According to The Miami Herald, Olukunle Idowu, a supervisor, and Hyacinth Linton were arrested on a charge of petit theft of $101 to $749 in connection with an incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Both suspects are from Tamarac. Idowu has pleaded not guilty, while Linton has not yet entered a plea.

The two have been accused of leaving the airport with a $500 Louis Vuitton wrist purse belonging to a passenger.

Arrest reports from Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives stated that airport security cameras showed that, on Oct. 19, a passenger boarding a Spirit flight to Austin, Texas, left a Louis Vuitton wristlet (the passenger said it was a $505 purse) at the check-in counter at Terminal 3. The wristlet was then given to another employee, who placed the item in a drawer at the gate.

The reports state that on Oct. 22, around 5:37 a.m., Idowu was seen on camera removing the wristlet from the drawer. After retrieving the item, he checked its contents and then took it to a nearby gate for a complete inventory. At 5:54 a.m., Linton is seen taking a plastic bag from Idowu, who placed items from the wristlet into the bag and then placed the wristlet in her backpack. At 5:59 a.m., both suspects are seen leaving the area after Idowu tossed the plastic bag into the garbage. Linton was taken into custody Nov. 13, while Idowu was arrested Nov. 21.

“We are aware that two employees were charged in November for an alleged theft,” Spirit said in a written statement. “One employee has been suspended without pay, and the other is on a leave of absence. We are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and will take further action as deemed necessary following the conclusion of our investigation.”

People reported that court records show that Linton posted a $500 bail. An initial hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.

