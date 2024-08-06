Mike Tyson Hilariously Recalls Giving Away 2 Bentleys To Avoid Trouble

When former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was on top of the world, knocking out fighters and making millions per fight, the money flowed so much that he was known to give out Bentleys just because he could afford to.

According to Finaruh, the Brooklyn-bred cannabis enthusiast and legendary boxer admitted to giving away an expensive Bentley or two over the years to keep himself out of trouble. In a video filmed in 2019, while speaking to comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan, Tyson relayed a story about giving a Bentley to someone who got into a car accident with his then-wife, Robin Givens.

Tyson was asked about owning several Bentleys, and he admitted to having many but also confessed to giving away a few of them. He explained that he did so because of Givens at the time.

“I was married at the time to Robin Givens, and we were in some fast food joint where we ordered food, and she went in my pocket, I guess, to get some money out my pocket to pay for it, and she saw some condoms come out. She was mad so she got in the car. Boom! She crashed the car into another that was just parked there. Boom. She hit somebody. She hurt their arm, and the cops came.”

He then explains that the cops arrived and questioned what took place. He said he didn’t have a license and didn’t want Givens to get in trouble for hitting the guy, so he told the officers that “nothing happened.”

He said that the guy had a broken arm, and he just offered to give the Bentley to the guy to avoid him and Givens being arrested. He told Rogan that the guy accepted it, which was the end.

In another interview, posted several years ago on DJ Vlad’s channel, Ed Lover told a story of hanging out with Tyson, and due to being with him, he was given a Bentley after chilling with him at a club in Queens, New York. He tells how Tyson buys the bar out, has fun, and chills with women. After hanging out for a few hours, Ed said that since he had rode with Tyson to Queens from Manhattan and had to return to the city to get his car, Tyson gave him the Bentley. After Ed had driven the car around for several weeks, Tyson’s manager contacted Ed and told him he was coming to pick up the vehicle. Ed made arrangements, and the manager retrieved the car.

Ed said that 15 years later, he ran into Tyson, and while they were talking, Tyson told him that he didn’t want the car back, and he gifted it to Ed, but the manager was jealous that Ed had the car, so he went and got the car back. Ed acknowledged that he never knew the car was gifted to him, but, at the time, he drove it like it was his.