Mike Tyson ‘Doing Great’ After Medical Scare On Recent Flight

A representative for Mike Tyson said the former boxing champ is “doing great” following his health scare over the weekend

According to CNN, Tyson, 57, had a medical episode May 27 on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representative said. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Although the flight was delayed two hours, according to In Touch Weekly, it had nothing to do with Tyson’s medical condition. The plane reportedly needed to cool down as Miami temperatures caused overheating.

Passengers received a pre-recorded message requesting the aid of medical personnel, about 30 minutes before landing.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an unidentified passenger told In Touch Weekly. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor—the message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Tyson’s medical condition occurred a month before his high-profile boxing match with Jake Paul on July 20 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. The champion’s medical condition has not deterred him forging on with the scheduled event, as of yet.

The match, sanctioned in April by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, will stream live on Netflix.

The Brooklyn-bred boxer, who will be 58 at the time of the match will fight Paul, 31 years his junior. The age gap between the two men is the largest in professional boxing history.

Tyson has a record of 50 wins and 6 losses. Paul has a professional boxing record of 9-1. According to CNN, the fight will be Tyson’s first since he faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 fight and his first professional match since 2005.

