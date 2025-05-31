TV’s Biggest Stars And Shows Shine As The African American Film Critics Association Unveils 2025 TV Honors Winners

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the names and television shows that have won awards for the 2025 AAFCA TV Honors, including the TV Top Ten List and this year’s Special Achievement Honorees.

The 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors will take place this year at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Aug. 23. The AAFCA bills itself as the largest collective of Black film critics in the world. The organization was founded in 2003 to elevate diverse perspectives while creating space for underrepresented voices in media.

“Do not miss the winning programs and performances and AAFCA’s Top 10 TV shows of the year,” said AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson in a press statement. “We look forward to celebrating a banner year for television, with our winners and Top 10 list reflecting incredible creativity, compelling narratives, and the powerful resonance of diverse storytelling across all platforms.”

Included in the announcement were the names of the Special Achievement Honorees who were selected by the AAFCA TV Honors awards committee. The people chosen represent a cross-section of leaders and visionaries, “making an indelible impact across television and streaming platforms.”

Keith Le Goy, chairman, Sony Pictures Television – TV Vanguard Award

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television – Salute to Excellence Award

Tina Perry, president, OWN TV – Visionary Award

Mara Brock Akil, producer/screenwriter – Legacy Award

Michelle Buteau, actress/comedian – Trailblazer Award

Nneka Onuorah, producer/director – 2025 Horizon Award

Denise Nicholas – 2025 TV Icon Award

The list of winners that were voted by the AAFCA membership is listed below:

Best Drama – “Paradise” (Hulu)

Best Comedy – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime)

Best Actor – Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Best Actress – Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Best Writing – “Forever” (Netflix)

Best Director – Anthony Hemingway, Thembi Banks, Mara Brock Akil and Regina King, “Forever” (Netflix)

Breakthrough Talent – Skye P. Marshall, “Matlock” (CBS)

Best Documentary – “Number One on the Callsheet” (Apple TV+)

Best Reality – “Gen Zone” (BET+)

Best Limited Series – “The Big Cigar” (Apple TV+)

Best TV Movie – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu)

Best Ensemble – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

The 2025 Top Ten Television Programs are as follows:

“Forever” (Netflix) “Paradise” (Hulu) “Cross” (Amazon Prime) “Harlem” (Amazon Prime) “Bel-Air” (Peacock) “Power Book: Raising Kanan” (Starz) “Dope Thief” (Apple TV+) “The Bear” (“Hulu”) “The Chi” (Paramount+ with Showtime) “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

You can find out about this year’s awards program as well as anything having to do with AAFCA on its website.

