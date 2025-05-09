Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mara Brock Akil Received Judy Blume’s Blessing To Reimagine ‘Forever’ Through The Lens Of Black Adolescence Mara Brock Akil shared how her connection with Judy Blume helped her secure the TV reimagining of the classic novel "Forever."







Mara Brock Akil, the mastermind behind hit shows like Girlfriends, The Game, and Being Mary Jane, is returning to the spotlight with the release of her new Netflix series Forever. The show serves as a contemporary reimagining of Judy Blume’s iconic and controversial 1975 novel of the same name. Though Blume is known for being protective of her work, she granted Akil her blessing to bring the coming-of-age story to a new generation.

Akil’s changes go beyond nods to modern society’s love for technology and social media. The acclaimed screenwriter also reimagined the central love story of the two main characters. While Blume’s original followed white teens Katherine and Michael, Akil’s version centers on Justin and Keisha and how their experiences as Black youth shape their lives and relationship.

“I just had a lot of compassion for the Justins and Keishas,” Akil told Vanity Fair. “Katherine and Michael got the whole world to figure some things out, with a bit of guidance when they got off the rails. But our kids are having to find out who they are in the narrowest of gaps.”

The series centers on the romance between Justin and Keisha, portrayed by Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simone, two Black teens in Los Angeles who meet on New Year’s Eve in 2017. Their first encounter, brought to life in an episode directed by Regina King, captures the spark of young love in a way that most can relate to.

“Yearning lives on in us, even as we get older and date,” Akil said. “But to fall in love for the first time? That’s a high we keep chasing for the rest of our lives.”

Blume and Akil first connected over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss a possible collaboration. After an organic and meaningful conversation, Blume felt confident entrusting Akil with Forever and came on board as an executive producer for the series.

“Come on, a Judy Blume green light?” Akil exclaimed. “A little flex too is that I believe before I got to Netflix, they tried to get Judy Blume’s—and they couldn’t land that deal.”

Blume gave Akil the freedom to make major changes to the story, as long as she stayed true to the original book’s core message: “To allow young people to explore their feelings and curiosity around sexuality in a healthy way, and not jeopardize one’s future.”

“The only forever love is really self-love,” Akil said. “That’s the only thing you can really promise — and in a relationship, we should be evolving to our better self.”

Viewers will experience a heartfelt love story while gaining a deeper understanding of the Black family through the characters. Akil especially enjoyed writing scenes for Justin’s mother, Dawn, portrayed by Karen Pittman.

“Honey, writing is therapy. Dawn has allowed me to offer up a lot of my humanness, my vulnerability, my mistakes as a parent,” she shared. “Black mothers, specifically, love so hard.”

Catch Mara Brock Akil’s Forever when it premieres on Netflix on May 8.

