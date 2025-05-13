Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Lincoln Navigator Returns With Grace And Vigor, Will Black Car Buyers Be Sold? The Navi became a status symbol during the 'bling era' of hip-hop in the late '90s







Experienced by Kimatni D. Rawlins

The Lincoln Navigator (Navi) broke ground when it debuted in 1997 as the brand’s first premium full-size SUV, arriving a year before its longtime competitor, the Cadillac Escalade. It didn’t take long for the Navi to become a status symbol during the “bling era” of hip-hop in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with icons like Jay-Z and Missy Elliott name-dropping the stately SUV in their songs. The Escalade took over the segment while remaining relevant today. With all things considered, the all-new 5th-generation Lincoln Navigator has no choice but to become a success story and take back the throne.

San Diego’s desert landscapes, rolling hills, manicured landscapes, and citrus groves became the backdrop for the media drive of the Navi’s comeback story. Though the redesign is graceful and invigorating, the thoughtful experience once inside will take your breath away, whether positioned in the driver’s seat or any of the passenger chairs. Lincoln designers reminded us that its customers are not looking for flamboyancy like the Range Rover; they prefer modest styling but overflowing amenities, on which this vehicle bases its foundation.

“Navigator is the flagship of the Lincoln brand and represents our ultimate expression of sanctuary,” said Dianne Craig, president of Lincoln. “The all-new Navigator is more than just a vehicle; it can become a home away from home and a third space that rejuvenates clients in an entirely new way on and off the road.”

For 2025, the Navi underwent significant updates and interior enhancements. The well-appointed utility vehicle offers heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, a 48” panoramic and multifaceted backlit LCD screen, standard Panoramic Vista Roof, the Lincoln Split Gate, and a powerful 28-speaker (8 in the suede headliner) Revel Ultima 3D sound system.

Also new is Rejuvenate Mode, which transforms the cabin into a space of serenity by adjusting the seat into a relaxing position and turning on the massaging feature, toning down climate control, playing nature-themed music, and dimming the lighting for a soothing, driver-friendly experience. I first became familiar with Lincoln Rejuvenate on the Nautilus last year and found it refreshing, especially the massaging chairs and Lincoln Digital Scent. Mystic Forest was my favorite aroma.

For the day, I was assigned a Black Label edition, which has become the epitome of the brand for a decade. Navigator Reserve is the entry model and starts at $99,995. Both can be selected in an extended “L” variant, and all four trims are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that distributes 440-horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the engine might come off as small for such a large vehicle but it is just as impressive as a V8. My only issue was the console placement of the shift tabs utilized in manual mode. It’s such an odd place and mechanism for shifting. I”m not sure why Lincoln didn’t go with traditional paddle shifters. One reason could be the small octagonal-shaped Wollsdorf leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel.

An adaptive suspension and 4WD are also standard, as well as 22″ rims; 24s are available in high-gloss Ebony or Luster Nickel aluminum. The Black Label steps up to base 24s, which are lovely in Lincoln’s Radiant Copper finish. A Jet Appearance Package blacks out key elements like the unique wheels, molding, grille, front bumper fascia, roof rack, and Lincoln badging. The illuminating light bar that crosses the Lincoln grille is another keystone of the redesign. After driving through the mountains, we stopped for a picnic-style lunch. The dessert ensemble was served in an inviting presentation using the available Cargo Tailgate Manager. Perfect for caterers hosting outdoor culinary events, its table and multi-level storage sections can be set up for various food trays.



Back in our $133,000 (MSRP plus options) Crystal White Metallic Navigator Black Label, we relished the enlightening moments and digital engagements. Think of Lincoln Black Label as the Johnnie Walker Blue of scotch whisky or the Tiffany & Co. of jewelry. The defining upgrade package is exquisite, sumptuous, and alluring. Inside, it outlines opulent touches like Radiant Copper speaker grilles and metal inlays, a crystal-inspired circular volume controller, diamond-patterned seat perforation, and signature 30-way Perfect Position Seats. I’m sure 23-time Grand Slam winner and Lincoln brand ambassador Serena Williams also appreciates these niceties.

At a press drive, media guests were delighted by the exciting digital technology as the automaker continued to meet driver needs from a conscious mindset. The Lincoln Digital Experience keeps you just as engaged with information and entertainment as it does with relaxation.

For example, you can stream videos and play games when the vehicle is in park, tap into Google Assistant for voice-activated commands, connect Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, or download and engage with Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and iHeartRadio. Yet, I am not a fan of digital controls for setting the temperature or adjusting the steering wheel and mirrors. Let’s please keep the physical dials and knobs intact.

A sanctuary for the senses, Lincoln is heading into an era that celebrates the work of human ingenuity. The rear occupants will equally enjoy the new Navi. Available Second-Row Power Tailor Seats offer massaging, heating, and ventilation, a 5.8″ touchscreen controls audio and climate, and the Lincoln Play rear entertainment system lets passengers stream content while on the move.

When you ascend the luxury ladder and enter the Lincoln family, there is no higher accolade than the grandiose Navigator. The new three-row luxury SUV evokes the original DNA that brought it to prominence from a strategy incorporating an XL body frame, stylish wheels, a dominant grille, and powerful road presence.

From an American-made perspective, the “Power of Sanctuary” lies within Lincoln’s family of luxury SUVs, including the Aviator, Corsair, Nautilus, and Navigator. It is brilliant and daring, especially the Black Label. Indeed, I vicariously absorbed the benefits of becoming a member while admiring the mindset of those who venture down the path of the high life.

