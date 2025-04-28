Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Can Cadillac Win Back Black Consumers As It Expands Into The Electric Vehicle Era? Cadillac was once the preferred vehicle for the Black elite







Written by Kimatni D. Rawlins

As the mobility sector continues its multifaceted transition into electric vehicles (EV), we can look back to the origin story of Black car consumer’s love affair with Cadillac. It began during The Great Depression in the 1930s with an unwritten guideline for Cadillac dealers to refrain from selling to Black consumers who had become enamored with the brand. At the time, Cadillac sales were dismal.

However, German immigrant and Cadillac mechanic Nicholas Dreystadt noticed that a copious amount of well-off Black owners, including lawyers, athletes, singers, and doctors, were waiting in the service areas of the dealers he visited around the country. Dreystadt learned that they had paid white men to purchase their vehicles. Thus, he pitched a plan for Cadillac to discard the discriminatory policy and sell directly to these affluent Black individuals, which the company obliged. The goal was to cater directly to minorities to help increase sales. Yes, his 18-month plan worked in unison with other tactics, such as reducing production costs and increasing volume.

As you can imagine, Dreystadt’s career ascended to the head of Cadillac Division, while Black reverence for Cadillac persisted. The distinguished vehicles were written into popular culture by Black musicians and honored by celebrities like Redd Foxx, Jackie “Moms” Mabley, and famed boxer Sugar Ray Robinson, who took pride in his pink Cadillac convertible; and let’s not forget about Aretha Franklin, who also favored the vehicle, “going riding on the freeway of love in a pink Cadillac.”

Then there was Jimmy Liggins’ “Cadillac Boogie,” “Maybellene” by Chuck Berry, and Curtis Mayfield’s “Diamond in the Back” which was reimagined by Ludacris’ 2003 track. From the exquisite Coupe DeVille to the game-changing Escalade that took over the 2000s, Cadillac has always grasped the attention of Black culture. GM’s luxury department will attempt the same with its extended line of EVs including the Escalade IQ and Optiq.

With two distinct Optiq trims to choose from, Luxury and Sport, MSRP starts at $54,000. Cadillac owners of the new EV crossover can expect 20 standard safety systems, a 33” diagonal 9K resolution display, Google built-in infotainment, and standard Dolby Atmos software powering the custom-tuned 19-speaker AKG audio system. Sadly, Cadillac no longer works with Apple CarPlay, so there will be a learning curve using Google built-in. Atmos is a meticulously composed technique between the artist and the mixer that creates a 3D listening experience. The engineer determines where specific sounds are actualized, like where to position the guitar. 93% of Billboard’s top artists boast songs in Atmos, including Bob Marley’s “Legend.” You need Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Tidal to stream Dolby Atmos, as they unfortunately have no partnership with Spotify.



Visibly, the Optiq’s illuminating “Cadillac crest grille” is lower and more youthful. Vertical LED headlamps and a 4-taillamp strategy accentuate the design flow, and a fixed-glass roof with a power shade brings natural energy into the cabin. Specific design elements, including 20” aerodynamic alloy rims, low rolling resistance all-season tires, and a vented rear spoiler are simultaneously functional for increased wind resistance.

Behind the wheel, the Optiq moves with vigor in a straight line like most performance EVs, whether it’s Mercedes’ EQE SUV or Audi’s Q6 e-tron, yet hits corners like sprinters blazing around the arch of a 200-meter race thanks to its compliant suspension and AWD torque vectoring. You can also compare Optiq’s driving mannerisms to that of BMW’s highly respected IX.

An 85 kWh battery sends current to the two motors, which produce 300 horsepower. Cadillac states that 79 miles of rangec an be restored in roughly 10 minutes using a public DC fast charger. However, most EV owners will install a Level 2 charger in their homes, as I did, for convenience and efficiency.

The Optiq’s interior commingles textile door trim from recycled materials like polyester yawn with upgradable PaperWood veneer, consisting of equal parts of recycled newspaper and Tulipwood. No starter button is required since the EV ignites when it syncs with the key upon cabin entry. A floating center console allows for more storage and 126-color ambient lighting sets your driving temperament, which should be energizing and engaged when pushing an EV.

Monarch Orange, Black Raven, and Radiant Red Tintcoat are a few color options to express your distinct EV personality. When you walk up to your new electric ride, a choreographed sequence of illumination begins from the headlamps and grille and continues around the Optiq’s sleek physique.

Today, 90% of all Escalade mentions in music originate from rap songs. Consequently, Cadillac’s momentum in hip-hop culture is further acknowledged through several mediums, including the Escalade IQ ft. Big Boi campaign, Lucky Daye, and rising R&B star KIRBY. Moreover, engaging conversations with cultural icons like world traveler Jessica Nabongo at ride-and-drive experiences and Black cultural festivals allow Cadillac to bring electrification education and awareness to diverse markets.

With its deep roster and historic foundation, the Cadillac brand caters to every type of auto consumer. As such, this is not your father’s or mother’s Cadillac. “Though you may not drive a great big Cadillac, diamond in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a gangsta lean!”





While luxury automakers continue introducing new EVs with stately designs, advanced innovation, and increased battery range, Cadillac is spearheading its EV movement with an extensive roster of athletic performers. The latest recruit, dubbed Optiq, hits the field with 302 miles of range, dual motors, all-wheel drive, Super Cruise technology, and a Dolby Atmos audio system.

Cadillac offers seven EVs for its diverse clientele: Optiq, Lyriq, Lyriq-V, Vistiq, Escalade IQ, Escalade IQL, and Celestiq. The IQ label represents the American automaker’s strategic move to name-based products for its EV range. This pivot is in unison with nature, people, and machines. For instance, Optiq was manifested by the optical relationship between color, form, and light. Yet, Cadillac is not renouncing gas engines altogether; leadership is just preparing for the future as global warming, renewable energy, and climate change remain important topics of discussion.

