SIAC Basketball Tournament To Make Atlanta Debut Next Month

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s (SIAC) upcoming basketball tournament will be held in Atlanta for the first time.

The tournament is March 4–8 at Morehouse College‘s Forbes Arena, the home court for several conference schools. The games and associated events are being welcomed by the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA).

We are about 2 weeks away from the @TheSIAC Basketball Championship 🏀🏀 March 5-8th at Forbes Arena (Morehouse College) pic.twitter.com/oWULlsvpjf — Black College Exp Sports Reporter (@BlackCollegeExp) February 17, 2025

“The SIAC Conference originated in 1913 during a meeting at Morehouse College to protect intercollegiate athletes among Black colleges,” SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a statement. “For Atlanta to host this conference in 2025 is a full-circle moment that celebrates over 112 years of history supporting and celebrating Black athletes.”

Schools that will be in the NCAA Division II conference tournament include 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across seven states, including Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Albany State University, and Tuskegee University.

“Hosting the SIAC Tournament is a huge win for the city of Atlanta, and we hope the conference will return,” said Kerry Stewart, executive director of The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority. “Our city continues to prove its leadership in hosting major sports events, and this is yet another opportunity for Atlanta to shine.”

Here are the cultural events taking place during tournament week.

Tuesday, March 4

● SIAC Cares | 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall at Clark Atlanta University

● Cigars & Conversations | 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. | Fellaship, 110 Centennial Olympic Park Dr, Atlanta

Thursday, March 6

● HBCU ATL Fest | 6:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. | Clark Atlanta University Trevor Arnett Quad

● Night Parties Suite Lounge | 10:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m.

Friday, March 7

● Game ChangeHER Brunch | 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. | Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall

● HBCU ATL Fest | 12:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. | Clark Atlanta University Trevor Arnett Quad

● Night Parties | Suite Lounge | 10:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 8

● Sponsor Appreciation Brunch | 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

● HBCU ATL Fest | 12:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

● Day Party at Opium Nightclub | 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

● HBCU Pardi Gras | 9:00 p.m. | Forbes Arena



Anyone interested in attending the games and/or participating in the cultural events can visit www.siacatl.com or www.thesiac.com.

