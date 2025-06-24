2026 Lexus ES Takes Aim At Luxury Lifestyles: Elegance Electrified

Written by Kimatni Rawlins

The Lexus ES was one of two launch models available when Toyota’s luxury sub-brand entered the American market in 1989, alongside its full-size LS sibling. The midsize sedan has always been reliable, efficient, and sporty. Accordingly, the Japanese automaker reimagined the architectural design blueprint for the 8th generation iteration.

Utilizing its sphere of influence, Lexus has made it a priority to integrate Black auto consumers with its marketing and media activities. For example, the company brilliantly partnered with Marvel Studios and its epic Black Panther film. I was on site at a few of the red carpet events that featured custom Lexus vehicles to match the theme of the script. Next up was the Lexus 0 to 60 campaign, which took celebrities like Omar Benson Miller racing to showcase the performance capabilities of Japanese machinery.

Then the NX hit the scene to provide comfort and styling in a smaller package. For awareness, the luxury brand dove deeper into urban lifestyles and culture. Subsequently, Lexus engaged the crossover with Black entertainers, athletes, social influencers, and thought leaders to express themselves in another light. Familiar names and faces such as musical theater performer Myles Frost, actress Nafessa Williams, NBA and WNBA analyst Monica McNutt, fashion curator Milan Rouge, and actress Khaneshia JaNea Smith all took part in the energetic video sessions produced by Automotive Rhythms.

Moving forward, Lexus just unveiled its latest innovation in the form of the all-new 2026 ES. I visited the headquarters in Plano, Texas, for the HQ Confidential unveil. The model on display was a 2026 ES 500e trim donned in a vibrant Copper Crest hue. It enters the scene with revamped styling defined initially by the LF-ZC Concept. The sedan features hybrid and electric powertrains and incorporates enhanced technologies with modern indulgences. For example, the ES is the first Lexus vehicle to adopt the intuitive Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 suite of occupant protection.

Its sharp lines and creases signal the start of a new era for Lexus, which the brand refers to as Clean Tech x Elegance. Compared to its predecessor, the sedan’s physique is completely refurbished. Sleek L-shaped LEDs replace the triple-beam headlights, while a closed-face, shorter grille indicative of an electrified powertrain relieves the hallmark Lexus Spindle Grille. It gives the front fascia a sharper, futuristic edge that may appeal to ES connoisseurs looking to upgrade.

Overall, the silhouette of the new ES is 6.5” longer and the wheelbase is stretched 3” compared to the prior model. The elongated side profile takes on the Spindle motif and evokes an aerodynamic aura. You will also find an interesting black hockey stick outline that runs through both doors, a singular light bar in the back dubbed the Rear L-Signature Lamp, and dark aero wheels (19s or 21s) wrapped in Michelin Primacy all-season tires.

The ES is engineered with three distinct powertrain options: a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder (FWD, AWD) hybrid system in the ES 350h, and two battery-electric variants (BEV) — the FWD ES 350e and the DIRECT4 AWD ES 500e. The hybrid setup produces 243 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 7.2 to 7.4 seconds. With the large-capacity battery positioned beneath the floor, the BEV ES 350e delivers 220 horsepower and has an estimated driving range of 300 miles.

The more powerful ES 500e puts out 338 horsepower and delivers roughly 250 electric driving miles. Yet, I would like to see this range increase in the near future. The cabin is completely redesigned with premium materials and thoughtful details throughout. Door panels feature intricate 3D-printed bamboo layering, soft-touch leather with embossed patterns, and customizable ambient lighting. At the center of the driver-focused cockpit is a 12.3” digital instrument cluster that pairs with the 14” Lexus Interface multimedia system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a sound system crafted by Mark Levinson.

For the first time in North America, the ES will offer an Executive Package, which enhances rear-seat comfort with increased legroom, power-reclining seats, and premium features such as heating, ventilation, and massage functionality, bringing flagship-level amenities to the midsize luxury vehicle.

The 2026 Lexus ES enters a new electrified era while maintaining the core principles of Japanese opulence that have defined the brand for the past three decades.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Partners With Lexus To Give Back To Black-Owned Businesses