Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Partners With Lexus To Give Back To Black-Owned Businesses

The North American leg of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour is off to a thrilling start, with the Queen finding a way to give back to small Black-owned businesses through her BeyGOOD Foundation. Now luxury car company Lexus has joined in on the fun, pledging nearly half a million dollars to her efforts as the official automotive partner of Bey’s tour.

The goal is to even the economic playing field for small business owners and provide sustainability resources through substantial grants, to which Lexus will contribute an additional $10,000 per recipient.

“Lexus is honored to be part of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and contribute to BeyGOOD Foundation’s mission focused on economic equity,” said Mia Phillips, senior manager of advertising and media for Lexus. “We are confident this collaboration will make a significant impact on entrepreneurs in every city we touch.”

In 2020, Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation created the Black Parade Route in an effort to promote and support Black-owned businesses. The megastar singer donated $1 million to support small businesses in 10 cities throughout the U.S. and the United Kingdom, according to PR Newswire. Beyoncé is continuing her commitment by way of business impact luncheons to celebrate grant recipients in Chicago, New York, Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans for the duration of her Renaissance World Tour.

“Delighted that Lexus has committed support for small business owners nationally, through BeyGOOD’s Black Parade Route,” said Ivy McGregor, executive director at BeyGOOD Foundation. “This alignment supports entrepreneurs, families, and communities at large. We believe everyone has the right to economic equity.”

Throughout her tour, Beyoncé fans can experience a one-of-a-kind version of the Lexus LC 500 which includes a premium chrome-wrapped exterior and jewel accents on the mirrors, headlamp surrounds, wheel center caps, and license plate frame, perfectly complementing the vibe of the ultimate summer Renaissance!