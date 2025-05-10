Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation Holds Inaugural ‘Bank Account Financial Literacy Week’ 21 Savage launched a financial literacy week in partnership with DeKalb County schools.







21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation launched its first-ever “Bank Account Financial Literacy Week” in partnership with DeKalb County schools.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Wealthy Habits, kicked off the week of May 5 with a live panel event at Lithonia’s Miller Grove High School in DeKalb County. Throughout the week, it will continue with visits to five participating DeKalb County schools—Miller Grove High, Salem Middle, Panola Way Elementary, Peachtree Middle, and Bethune Middle—where students will take part in 90-minute sessions focused on developing strong money management skills.

The launch event featured an impactful panel discussion moderated by Michael Early, financial advisor at Wells Fargo, with insights from Danielle Ball, Executive Director of the Leading By Example Foundation; Kimmuel Bryan-Joseph, Accountant/AR Specialist and brother of 21 Savage; and Tammy Brook, Founder/CEO of FYI Brand Group and Co-founder of Get to Yes Productions.

Each student taking part in the program will receive a complimentary financial literacy handbook to reinforce the lessons taught throughout the week. The launch event also featured remarks from Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, who cited the foundation’s work as a valuable investment in the future of DeKalb County’s youth.

”I am proud to partner with 21 Savage, DeKalb Schools, and Wealthy Habits to provide enriched resources and life skills to our youth,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said in a press release.

As part of the initiative, each participating student will receive inspiration and practical advice on money management and achieving financial freedom from seasoned professionals, along with a free financial literacy handbook to reinforce the lessons learned throughout the week.

This initiative aligns with Leading By Example Foundation’s mission to equip the next generation with vital financial education. Launched by 21 Savage in 2018, the Bank Account financial literacy series, named after his double-platinum hit, continues to grow in impact.

The week-long event series follows the foundation’s 2024 release of its digital financial literacy workbook, “Master Your Money: Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage.”

RELATED CONTENT: 21 Savage Secures Permanent Residency After Almost Getting Booted By ICE