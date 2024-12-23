Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 21 Savage ‘Leads By Example’ With 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive In Metro Atlanta, Granted Official Day By Local Leaders The rapper received 2 community action awards for his ongoing efforts to help his hometown.







Rap artist 21 Savage hosted his sixth annual Holiday Toy Drive through his Leading by Example Foundation. He received his own gift as he gave back to Atlanta’s youth.

The event occurred at The Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center on Dec. 21. Over 1,000 participating families took home more than 3,000 items, including clothes, toys, and food. The foundation shared a recap of the holiday event.

“From the hustle behind the scenes to the magic of the big day, every step was fueled by love and purpose,” the nonprofit’s team captioned the post. “Grateful for the incredible team and community who made our 6th annual Holiday Drive unforgettable. Together, we made a difference!”

Its sixth iteration also granted a gift back to the Grammy-winning rapper. While attending the charitable occasion, Congressman Hank Johnson and his wife, Dekalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, presented 21 with his official day. Alongside proclaiming the 21 Savage Leading By Example Day in the county, they also bestowed the Atlanta native with two community action awards, as stated in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

His nonprofit organization, Leading By Example, has continued to give back to the community since its establishment in 2018. Its mission extends to offering the city’s youth financial literacy skills and education. It also supports families during critical times such as the holidays and back-to-school drives.

Before the holiday toy drive, 21 Savage hosted the “issa back-to-school” drive to help underserved families with school supplies. For this year’s initiative, he partnered with organizations such as the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and Wealthy Habits to create the Leading By Example Social Impact Village, also sponsored by Amazon Access.

With the Wealthy Habits, 21 Savage expanded his reach to the community on the importance of money management. He released a free “Master Your Money” toolkit to guide readers toward financial success.

21 Savage has become a Santa in his way, providing holiday cheer and financial guidance to his hometown. Now, the rapper has an official holiday in the county and state of Georgia to honor his efforts every year.

