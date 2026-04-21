Respect! 21 Savage Covers Funeral Costs For Tianah Robinson

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has paid for the cost of a funeral for teenager Tianah Robinson, who was killed at Piedmont Park on April 4.

According to Fox 5 News, the “Redrum” recording artist paid the costs for the 16-year-old’s funeral that took place on April 18 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Robinson was shot and killed at the Atlanta park during a 404 Day celebration. No one has been arrested for the killing.

Although the family had previously set up a GoFundMe account to cover the costs associated with her funeral, 21 Savage reportedly stepped up to relieve them of the financial burden. This is not the rapper’s first time offering financial support for a shooting victim in Atlanta.

According to People, Savage took care of the funeral costs of 3-year-old T’Rhigi Diggs, who was shot in the chest in 2018 on Easter. The child was riding in a car with his mother, Roshonda Craig, when the fatal incident took place as she drove past a gas station. When Savage offered to pay the cost, he said that he “didn’t want anybody stressing over arrangements for a funeral.” The services were held at Israel Baptist Church.

Savage’s generosity has been recognized outside of Atlanta as well. After reports of a drill rapper, THF Bayzoo, who is a known associate of Lil Durk, was killed in the Little Village section of Chicago in a shooting in October 2025, the Atlanta artist also offered support to the rapper’s wife. A private DM was leaked on social media showing Savage telling Bayzoo’s wife that if she needed anything, she should contact him. He then told her he would pay for the funeral, asking her to let Bayzoo’s mother know he would handle it and to let him know the cost.

“21 Savage contacted Bayzoo’s wife to personally offer full financial support, vowing to cover his funeral costs and anything else she and her children might need.”

21 Savage contacted Bayzoo's wife to personally offer full financial support, vowing to cover his funeral costs and anything else she and her children might need 👏🏽💯🕊 pic.twitter.com/Q5wYetKMKN — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 27, 2025

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