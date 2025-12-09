Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 2819 Church In ATL Has Young Christians Waiting Hours In Line To Catch Its Viral Vibes The church, led by Pastor Mitchell, approaches its sermons in a impassioned, unrelenting way.







One church in Atlanta has seen tremendous growth, with young Christians coming in droves for its Sunday service.

Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell of 2819 Church has seen its congregation grow from a few hundred to several thousand since its establishment a few years ago. The popularity of his no-fluff sermons has made many young adult believers wait hours to snag a seat inside, WABE reports.

Going viral for clips of his preachings, more Atlanta Christians have sought his by-the-word spiritual guidance. Beyond his sermons, the atmosphere of 2819 has established a contemporary approach to Sunday worship. While true to some aspects of traditional church culture, visitors can hear Christian rap through the halls as they wait in line. Young ushers help guide the droves of believers to the hall.

The draw and the difference lie in Pastor Mitchell’s preachings. Unlike other viral preachers who use grander metaphors, Mitchell follows a “tell it like it is” approach to his lessons. While still impassioned, his grounded guidance allows churchgoers of all walks to feel more structured by the word. He wants people to leave with a sense of urgency surrounding their reconnection to Jesus Christ, especially before the Christian belief of his return to Earth.

“It is life or death for me,” Mitchell told The Associated Press. “There are souls that are hanging in the balance. … I think about the fact that in that room somebody might hear the Gospel, and that might be their last opportunity.”

His church’s growth comes at a time when fewer young people attend church. Yet, his style has more young, and primarily Black, adults coming every Sunday. Mitchell is also no saint himself, revealing his own less-than-righteous past to better relate to his congregation. While not sugar-coating the reality of living a life of Christ, his followers say this approach is needed amid the sea of motivational preachers.

“I’m preaching without watering that down, without filtering out things that we think might be too controversial,” explained Mitchell.

2819 Church holds a more conservative view as well, opposing abortion and same-sex marriages. Its pastor has also navigated controversies surrounding his harsher teachings.

Despite this, Mitchell has built a loyal congregation that feels convinced by his rougher but “real” ways of spreading the gospel. Many are often moved to tears by the rawness of the entire worship experience. However, most return each Sunday for a transformation.

“I think that there is a generation that is gravitating towards that authenticity and truth,” added Mitchell. “As a result of that, we are seeing lives being radically transformed.”

