Dr. Umar Johnson Blasts Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell For Urging Black People Not to Blame White Officers for Police Brutality

Dr. Umar Johnson has strong opinions about Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell, founder of Atlanta’s 2819 Church. Last week, the pastor faced backlash when a clip of his sermon surfaced on social media, in which he told churchgoers they could avoid police brutality by submitting to authority.

“Stop blaming white cops for the killing of black kids,” Mitchell told his congregation during his April 13 sermon. “Instead, teach your black children to be obedient towards authority.”

Dr. Umar, a vocal critic of the Black Church in recent years, did not take kindly to the pastor’s words, which some social media users referred to as tone-deaf. According to a study released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Black people experience police misconduct at six times the rate of their white counterparts. The outspoken psychologist posted a clip of Mitchell’s controversial sermon and captioned it with a clap-back.

“50,000 lashes,” the self-proclaimed Prince of Panafricanism quipped, referring to the symbolic “lashes” that he gives to people whose actions he disapproves of.

“These are the types of pastors they brought in to speak to the slaves,” the caption read.

Amid the backlash on social media, Mitchell has since apologized for his statement.

“While not my intention, I recognize I caused harm and for that I apologize,” the statement read.

“Without a doubt, I understand the framing I used about Black children and their relationship with police was and is harmful. I know that Black people have been killed by the police when being both compliant and non-compliant. I sought to illustrate this tension from my own lived experience,“ the church leader wrote, referencing the part of his sermon where he shared a personal story, claiming he was able to de-escalate a potentially dangerous encounter with a police officer by choosing to submit.

The self-proclaimed King Kong of Consciousness doesn’t seem to have accepted Mitchell’s apology. Dr. Johnson’s cyber “lashes” came two days after Mitchell issued his statement.

