2Chainz Explains His Successful ‘Big Bank’ Property Investment

“Big Bank” really does take little bank, at least in the world of 2Chainz. The rapper disclosed how he has multiplied the value of his property investments for his business.

The entrepreneur spoke with Revolt feature podcast Assets & Liabilities on how he learned the ropes of financial savviness from his mother, who worked as a mortgage loan officer. Through her guidance, 2Chainz was able to invest properly to gain big returns.

His branching out into commercial real estate led to him owning the spaces where his lucrative business, such as Escobar Restaurant and Tapas and the Pink Trap House museum, are located in Atlanta. As his portfolio expands, also owning a nail salon within Atlanta, the entrepreneur stated that the value of these properties has grown tremendously over the years.

“When I bought this dirt here, I probably paid half a million dollars for it, which I know I done doubled or tripled that,” he told Assets & Liabilities.

However, his Esco restaurants are particularly successful, with three locations in metro Atlanta, spearheaded with business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. Since its inception, it has been a mainstay in upscale dining within Atlanta’s social and nightlife scene.

Referring to one of his many lyrical catchphrases, 2Chainz attributed the food enterprise’s success as “it’s a vibe.” The inclusion of quality menu options, along with its lounge atmosphere, create a sleek dining experience that keeps its consumers coming back.

The Esco brand is not only now spreading nationwide, but allowing fellow entrepreneurs to get in on the action. Franchising opportunities to start one’s own Esco in their city is currently seeking viable applicants.

The 45-year-old continues to elevate his multiple streams of income outside of his music career, becoming known for things other than his catchy hits and, of course, his designer jewels.

His full interview can be viewed on Revolt’s website now.

