32-Year-Old Black Entrepreneur, Mom of 4, Secures Over $15M in Funding for Clients and Students

Laine Bradley, a 32-year-old Haitian-American woman from Raleigh, NC, has helped small businesses and nonprofit organizations secure over $15 million in grant funding.

She is the founder and CEO of Vraiment Financial, a full financial firm focused on providing innovative client solutions. In addition, she is the creator of the Grant Capital Society, a funding resource community for new and existing small businesses and organizations that provides information, resources, and training to become grant ready.

As a wife and mother of four, Bradley prides herself in educating small businesses and organizations to consistently establish the foundation they need to win grant funding.

In 2019, Bradley won her first business grant of $4,000 for her financial firm. She was able to invest the funds into growing her business with a business coach and paying a few months of operational expenses. From there, Bradley has won over $250,000 in grants for her company by applying consistently every month. She became a certified federal grant writer in 2020 and began assisting other small businesses and organizations for free during the pandemic. By the end of 2020, Bradley was able to secure over $1.2 million.

Fast forward to 2023, Bradley has been monumental in providing grant management services to corporations, local agencies, and organizations. She is known on Instagram and TikTok as the go-to expert for grant alerts. In addition, her grant education trainings are easy to understand and give start-up businesses and organizations the confidence they need to apply for grant funding to help grow their companies. Her community members have stated that her Grant Application Walkthrough sessions are their favorite thing about the Grant Capital Society Community. Her goal is to assist 100 new businesses and organizations in winning their first grant in 2023.

Bradley’s VIP services include:

• Program Plan & Design

• Program Management

• Project Management

• Grant Research

• Grant Writing

• Grant Management

• RFP, RFI, RFQ Writing

Her community, The Grant Capital Society, includes:

• Grant News & Updates

• Weekly Grant Tips

• Daily Grant Alerts

• Daily Scholarship Alerts

• Grant Discussions

• Monthly Grant Application Walkthroughs

• Monthly Grant Q&A Sessions

• Quarterly Workshops

• Guest Speakers

• Quarterly Giveaways and Grants

This article first appeared on BlackBusiness.com.