Entrepreneurship by Ahsan Washington These BLACK ENTERPRISE Books Should Live On Every Entrepreneur's Desk Starting your own business requires a level of effort but proper guidance makes the process more achievable







Starting your own business requires a significant level of effort, but proper guidance makes the process more achievable. As legacy leaders in the Black business sphere, BLACK ENTERPRISE published four essential books which function as complete guides to assist Black entrepreneurs who want to build their businesses and navigate some of the challenges. These books deliver practical guidance along with real-world examples and actionable strategies that address the distinct business needs of Black entrepreneurs. These resources will transform your entrepreneurial path no matter if you are beginning your business or seeking to expand it.

How To Succeed In Business Without Being White: Straight Talk On Making It In America

This book, published in 1998, is a seminal text authored by BE founder and visionary Earl G. Graves Sr. Mr. Graves presents his life story, which includes his transformation from a West Indian garment worker’s son into a multimillionaire businessman who led multiple Fortune 500 companies. How to Succeed in Business Without Being White: Straight Talk on Making It In America functions as both a personal narrative and a useful business manual that provides guidance on breaking racial obstacles in business, establishing capital, and cultivating thriving companies. Mr. Graves’ economic empowerment and self-reliance are essential elements to inspire African Americans toward successful achievement through determination and strategic planning. The book delivers practical examples and useful information to help readers succeed in white-dominated business spaces.

Black Enterprise Titans Of The B.E. 100s: Black CEOs Who Redefined And Conquered American Business

Black Enterprise Titans of the B.E. 100s was penned by BE’s own executive vice president and chief content officer Derek Dingle and published in 1999. The text shares the stories of 11 powerful Black CEOs who headed top Black-owned businesses in America. Through first-person interviews, Titans tells how these leaders overcame racial and economic barriers to succeed in industries such as banking, construction, publishing, and entertainment. Dingle, a veteran journalist and cofounder of Milestone Media, shares their strategies, values, and leadership styles. The book aims to inspire and guide aspiring entrepreneurs with real-life examples of resilience and excellence while stressing that vision, determination, and strategic thinking are essential for redefining Black American business.

Black Enterprise Guide To Starting Your Own Business

Black Enterprise Guide to Starting Your Own Business by Wendy Beech is a detailed starter manual that was published in 1999. The text was designed to assist entrepreneurs who are planning to start and grow their own businesses with a focus on the Black community. The book includes topics on self-assessment, business planning, legal formation, funding, marketing, and the internet. It includes real-life stories of Black business owners and has resource lists at the end of each chapter. Although some of the content may be a bit outdated in the current digital age, the guide is still a great resource for new entrepreneurs.

Black Enterprise Guide to Investing

Published in 2000, the Black Enterprise Guide to Investing by James A. Anderson remains a beginner-friendly resource that explains investment basics. Through his experience as both a finance columnist for BE and CUNY professor, Anderson simplifies complicated investment subjects including stocks bonds, mutual funds, and money markets. The guide provides the Black community with financial literacy education to build long-term wealth and gives readers useful methods to manage their financial destiny. The book is widely available through online platforms and continues to serve as an essential resource for new investors.

