Career by Courtney Connley Class Is Out But Learning Isn’t: Build Some Skills Over Summer Break To help today's college students stay on track with meeting the expectations of hiring managers, below are four career building tips young professionals should put into practice this summer.









Originally Published May 22, 2015.

Graduation season is in full effect, and many students are trying to figure out their next move while on summer break. For some, a break from school means more time for family vacations, best friend outings, and social gatherings. While taking a mental break from the study sessions, group projects, and daily structure of going from class to class is an excellent step for students to recharge, it’s also important for collegiate professionals to carve out time to get ahead in their careers.

College students and employers differ on how well-prepared today’s young professionals are for the workforce. Employers feel that college graduates are falling behind in key areas such as oral communication, written communication, critical thinking, and creativity. To help today’s college students stay on track with meeting the expectations of hiring managers, below are four career building tips young professionals should put into practice this summer.

1. Attend a professional development conference:

Several professional organizations, such as the National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Black Accountants, ColorComm, and many more, hold summer conventions that bring together hundreds of industry professionals nationwide. Attending these events will allow college students to rub elbows with potential mentors, colleagues, and HR professionals who can help them land their next internship or first job. Before registering for these conferences, check out the student discounts some of these organizations offer.

2. Intern:

While interning is a common tip given to college students, it cannot be stressed enough how valuable an internship experience is to the career success of young professionals. Internships not only help students get their foot in the door of whatever industry they hold an interest in, but they also allow them to get an inside view of what it takes to succeed in that field and help them build their network of industry contacts.

3. Shadow an industry professional for a day:

For some college students, an unpaid or low-paying internship is not an option. Those in this position should reach out to someone with years of experience in your industry and see if they are open to being shadowed for a day. This experience will allow you to gain insight into the daily tasks needed to succeed in your career field and show your eagerness to get a foot in the door by any means possible.

4. Do your homework on the leaders of your industry:

Carve out a few days of your summer to look at the top power players in your career field and see what steps they took to attain their career success. While everyone’s journey will be different, reading other people’s career stories can give you an idea of what direction you should look for internships and work experience. If you can find the contact information for any of these professionals, reach out to them for some quick career advice, and if they are in your local area, see if they are free to meet for coffee. If an in-person meeting occurs, follow up with a thank you note or email.

RELATED CONTENT: Spelman College Graduation Celebrates Black Female Excellence At Its Finest