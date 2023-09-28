40+ Double Dutch Club: Empowering Women Through Nostalgia And Fitness

The women of the 40+ Double Dutch Club are keeping the childhood game alive through their 40-years-and- over program.

The club, founded by friends Pamela and Katrina, was established to empower women in their mental health journey through physical fitness, fun, and fellowship.

“We are a group of women over the age of 40 who get together to take a break from ‘adulting’ by jumping Double Dutch, hula hooping, playing hopscotch and Chinese rope,” the 40+ Double Dutch Club website states. “We envision communities where women can live out their purpose as they walk in mental and physical health, encouraging and empowering themselves and other women over 40 while inspiring generations to come!” As part of its mission, “We believe all women can embrace who they are, can define their future, and can change the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Robinson (@40plus_doubledutchclub)

Official members of the nonprofit organization receive access to perks such as personalized gear, loyalty points, early access to events, discount codes, and acceptance into the 40+ Bday Club. Membership includes financial assistance and support for those who are experiencing emotional, spiritual, and/or financial challenges.

No sisters are left behind according to the club, which spreads its double Dutch movement from state to state through “Subclubs.” Women can use the National Subclub directory to find a meetup near their location.

Join the 40+ Double Dutch Club for its West Coast Big Jump event on Nov. 3-5, 2023, at Sahuaro Ranch Park in Glendale, Arizona. Club leaders are also invited to register for the 2024 exclusive leadership training that will be hosted in Chicago Aug. 28-30. Training sessions will cover leadership skills and performance, health and wellness, and mission and vision. Attendees can also participate in the club’s National Prayer Walk.

Stay up to date and connect with club members through social media.

RELATED CONTENT: 8 Black-Owned Fitness Brands To Launch Your Goals In 2023