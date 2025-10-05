Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Killer Mike, Career Power Moves, And Influence For Change: Inside The 2025 National Black MBA Conference Overall, the 2025 National MBA Conference in Houston proved to be a valuable experience for all participants.







The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) held its 47th Annual Conference and Exposition in Houston, Texas, Sept. 24-26, at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Under the inspiring theme “TRANSFORM,” the NBMBAA conference provided business professionals, students, and thought leaders with a unique opportunity to network, learn, and collaborate. Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the event brought together over 2,000 participants to explore the latest trends in leadership, technology, and diversity in business. With keynote speakers like Don Thompson, former McDonald’s CEO; activist and scholar Mark LaMont Hill; former Senior Advisor to President Obama, Ashley Etienne; and more, the conference gathered hundreds to hear the gems dropped by these prestigious speakers.

Each day of the conference focused on a specific theme: Leadership on Sept. 24; AI and Technology on Sept. 25; and Wealth Building on Sept. 26, and BLACK ENTERPRISE was there speaking with conference officials and attendees alike.

“This year’s conference represents the very best of what NBMBAA stands for—connection, innovation, and legacy,” said Orlando Ashford, Interim CEO of the National Black MBA Association. “By anchoring our programming in transformative leadership and future-forward thinking, we’re ensuring our members are not only prepared for what’s next—they’re leading it.”

Networking was a key feature of the event, with over 100 companies participating in the MBA Career Fair. The fair offered access to job opportunities in industries ranging from consulting to technology and energy. In addition, the Career Development Center provided personalized coaching on resume building, interview skills, and navigating the competitive job market. These opportunities gave attendees a chance to connect directly with leading employers and explore new career pathways.

“As chairwoman, I can confidently say ‘TRANSFORM 2025’ embodies the NBMBAA’s unwavering commitment to empowering our members, said Leslie Coleman, chairwoman of the National Black MBA Association Board of Directors.

A major theme the conference was focused on was influence — and using it in a positive way. In a candid conversation, rapper and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render joined CNBC’s Frank Holland to discuss the intersection of culture, economics, and social activism. Render, a longtime advocate for economic empowerment within the Black community, shared insights on using influence for social good and creating sustainable impact. The discussion highlighted Render’s role in shaping conversations about financial literacy, social justice, and the future of Black entrepreneurship.

Workshops and breakout sessions offered practical insights into a variety of topics, including sustainable business practices, leadership development, and global supply chain management. These sessions provided actionable strategies that attendees could apply to their careers and organizations, helping them stay competitive in an ever-changing business environment.

Conference attendee and local Houston entrepreneur Tiffany Jones reflected on the NBMBAA conference, saying, “This was my first time at the conference and definitely won’t be the last. Between the panels and the career expo- I walked away with more than words. I walked away with business resources, new connections, and tangible advice on how to improve my future both financially and personally.”

Overall, the 2025 National MBA Conference in Houston proved to be a valuable experience for all participants. By combining cutting-edge discussions, career development opportunities, and meaningful networking, the conference reinforced its role as a major platform for shaping the future of business leadership.

Jazzmin Bethel, Assistant Director of Brand Marketing for Northwestern Mutual, reflected on the partnership with the conference. “We are truly energized by our participation in the National Black MBA Association conference and honored to lead our sponsored session on creating wealth and legacy. This platform allows us not only to share critical financial strategies but to partner with emerging leaders in crafting a future defined by generational impact. Together, we are building legacies that last, and we’re so happy to have Black Enterprise here with us as well.”

