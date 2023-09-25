Celebrate National Cooking Day With These 5 Black Chefs Who Have Changed The Way We Eat

One thing that Black people know how to do is cook. Over the years, the look of the culinary industry has drastically changed. From the traditional eating standards to Instagram chefs, the chefs in the aprons share one thing in common: being the best at what they do. For National Cooking Day on Sept. 25, Black Enterprise highlights five chefs killing the game in their respective lanes.

According to National Today, National Cooking Day was set up to encourage and inspire food lovers to try something new and explore the true beauty of the kitchen. From finger-licking good barbecue to fine-dining sous chefs, these five culinary artists have created a lane of their own.

Rodney Scott – South Carolina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney Scott (@pitmasterrodneyscott)

Scott is known to make your mouth water with his traditional barbecue recipes and is often referred to as one of the U.S.’s master pit masters; the chef and business owner has made his mark as one of the industry’s favorites. His popular restaurant, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, is a staple in the Charleston community, serving fried chicken, pit-cooked chicken, mac and cheese, and, oh yeah, whole pigs.

He gives his feedback to those coming up behind him as a judge on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl.

Ayo Adeyemi – London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Sexy Food (@crazysexyfood)

Chef Adeyemi has brought West Africa to the U.K. As head chef of London’s Michelin-star restaurant, Akoko, Adeyemi has changed how traditional African food is celebrated.

“When I was growing up in the industry as a young chef, restaurants like this weren’t around,” Adeyemi said, according to SCMP. “So I was forced to have to learn the modern British culture, the modern Asian culture, the modern French culture.”

Under the chef’s leadership, the menu now hosts an interesting take on jollof rice, served with BBQ, native blue lobster, and smoked goat with mustard seeds.

Nyesha Arrington – California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyesha J Arrington (@nyeshajoyce)

Her multiracial upbringing has made her keen sense of taste a powerful force in the industry. Arrington, who grew up with a Korean and Black background, trained with top cooks to pick up a spatula and has served as the head chef at Wilshire in Santa Monica, California. Arrington prides herself on concurring many food lanes, including “that path of France and nouvelle cuisine,” she told The New York Times, but she says the main thing she loves is finding the common denominator in food.

While she has made appearances in the Los Angeles Times and GQ, she currently stars as a judge on the cooking competition show Next Level Chef.

Jerrelle Guy – Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerrelle Guy (@chocolateforbasil)

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure you’re following Jerrelle Guy. Her mouth-watering treats come with a unique spin, ranging from black bean brownies to brown sugar strawberry jalapeno lime pie. Her different recipes have given her a reputation to be proud of, catching the eye of fellow Black girl chefs like Carla Hall, and she was even nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award.

The cookbook author has also been featured on the Netflix series High on the Hog.

Chef Resha – YouTube

If you’re looking for simple but fulfilling recipes, tap into Chef Resha’s delicious YouTube page. So many chefs used the pandemic to uplift their craft, and Resha is one of several that wears the crown. Check out her steak and cheese stuffed peppers or bacon cheeseburger egg rolls recipe and tell her BE sent you.