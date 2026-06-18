Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 5 Last Minute Gifts From Black-Owned Brands For Father’s Day Each selection centers craftsmanship, culture and intentional design, making it easier to find something meaningful dads







Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the fathers and father figures who show up, lead and pour into their families year-round. This curated list highlights standout Black-owned brands offering thoughtful, high-quality gifts across categories, from grooming and apparel to beverages. Each selection centers craftsmanship, culture and intentional design, making it easier to support Black entrepreneurs while finding something meaningful for every type of dad.

1. Grooming Upgrade: King’s Kare Beard Growth Kit

For the dad who takes pride in his beard, the beard care essentials from King’s Kare⁠ include oils and grooming products designed to nourish and maintain healthy facial hair.

Best for: The self-care enthusiast or first-time beard grower.

2. Coffee Lover’s Pick: BLK & Bold Specialty Coffee

Founded by entrepreneurs Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages⁠ offers premium coffee blends while donating a portion of profits to youth-focused initiatives.

Best for: The dad who starts every morning with a fresh brew.

3. Everyday Essential: Blackbyrd Goods Handmade Leather Wallet

Crafted in small batches, the leather goods from Blackbyrd Goods⁠ combine durability with timeless style.

Best for: The dad who appreciates quality craftsmanship.

4. Backyard Grill Hero: Uncle Clarence BBQ Sauce Gift Set

Upgrade cookout season with flavorful sauces from Uncle Clarence BBQ⁠, a family-owned business known for bold, Southern-inspired flavors.

Best for: The grill master who never misses a weekend barbecue.

5. Coffee-and-Mug Combo: Black Coffee Company Gift Set

The “WOKE” mug and organic coffee bundle from Black Coffee Company⁠ makes an easy, ready-to-give gift.

Best for: The fathers who loves a conversation starter with his caffeine fix.

If shipping deadlines have passed, pair any of these gifts with a handwritten note or digital gift card for an instant Father’s Day win.

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