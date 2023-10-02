School Supplies Just Got More Lit With These 5 Black-Owned Brands

Once upon, the pickings for school supplies were slim when it came to Black brands. However, that’s no longer the case. As young ones continue to grace the halls of academia and educational institutions, parents and nontraditional students alike will need to have all bases covered when it comes to the essential needs. These items tend to change according to grade, instructor and individual students. Nonetheless, they are necessities that are a part of academic success. What better than tools that represent Blackness?

There are a plethora of Black brands and companies that cater to the Black student demographic that parents can patronize.

Book Bag

How dope is this book bag by Because Of Them We Can? It pays homage to historical Black figures who dedicated their lives to activism and understood Black lives mattered long before it became a popular movement and slogan. The backpack is suitable for all ages and retails at around $50.

Pencils

Black Girl Magic pencils are the perfect tool for Black girls to affirm themselves in classrooms where Black girls are targeted at alarming rate.

Crayons

Bellen’s More Than Peach Crayons were created by 12-year-old Bellen Woodward who recognized the need for flesh-tone crayons that represented the spectrum of Black complexions. For her powerful acknowledgment, Woodward has been featured in Time Magazine.

Pocket Folders

These pocket folders produced by Creative Soul Photography are rich in color and illustrate Black students. Not only do these sleek organizers reaffirm the importance of education, they also place Black children in that narrative.

Notebooks

NikNax is a Black-owned stationery company that produces notecards, notepads, greeting cards, you name it. But what caught our eye is the company’s inclusive products. NikNax’s “Left Gang” notebook is especially made for left-handed writers. The notebook opens from the left and its spiral binder is located at the right margin, making it easier for students to navigate the page as lefties.

