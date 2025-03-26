Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Where Are The Black Rodeos? 5 Places To Enjoy Cowboy Culture Black cowboys and cowgirls are very much a part of American culture and history.







Black cowboys and cowgirls are very much a part of American culture and history. In mainstream narratives, their contribution is an aside, as if Black cowboy life is a subgenre to white country culture.

To preserve and celebrate this rich heritage, BLACK ENTERPRISE has highlighted a few Black rodeos that celebrate the existence of the Black riders and their legacy, talent, and resilience. These events are not only a revival of the past but also educate and inspire future generations about the deep-rooted connection between the Black culture and cowboy traditions.

Bill Pickett Rodeo

Bill Pickett Rodeo was founded by Lu Vason in 1984. Named after the Iconic Black cowboy and rodeo performer known for inventing “bulldogging,” the rodeo features Black cowgirls and cowboys competing in events like calf roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing. This rodeo travels the United States and promotes rodeo culture as well as honors and educates audiences about African American contributors in the Old West.



Black Rodeo USA

This organization is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls. Founded by Lanette Campbell in 2011, Black Rodeo USA hosts events in Las Vegas; Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Shelbyville, Tennessee. Black Rodeo USA not only showcases traditional rodeo skills and competition, it is a cultural and educational experiences for guests.



8 Seconds Rodeo

In 2023, Ivan McClellan founded 8 Seconds Rodeo, the first Black rodeo in the Pacific Northwest. The Portland, Oregon-based event offers an immersive experience into the world of professional rodeo with competitions like mutton busting and bareback, bronco riding, alongside delicious food, music, and family fun. 8 Seconds Rodeo also offers an opportunity for today’s cowboys and cowgirls to compete for $60,000 in prize money. 8 Seconds Rodeo plans to expand to Philadelphia.



The Black Cowboy Festival & Rodeo

This annual event at Greenfield Farm in Rembert, South Carolina, founded by Mark and Sandra Myers, honors the legacy of African American cowboys. The rodeo features competitions, horsemanship shows, live music, historical presentations, horseback and wagon rides, line dancing and vendors. The next one will be held from May 22 to May 25.



Okmulgee Roy LeBlanc Invitational Rodeo

Started in 1956, this is the oldest African American rodeo still running in the United States. Kenneth LeBlanc is a third generation cowboy and rodeo promoter. His grandfather Charles LeBlanc was one of the founders of a Black rodeo in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The newest rodeo features bull riding, calf roping and barrel racing in addition to live entertainment. Organized by the Okmulgee County Roundup Club, the 2025 rodeo will be held August 8 and 9 at the Bob Arrington Arena.

