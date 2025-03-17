6 Line Dances That Serve Black Joy

Dance, for a long time, has been a key element of expression within Black culture. That aside, dancing brings people together in community to experience Black joy. One of the common types of collective dance is line dancing, where a group of people dance in a line while doing the same dance steps to music that has shared choreography. To bring Black joy to the forefront during the worst of times, BLACK ENTERPRISE spotlights six classic line dances that exhibit the energy, ingenuity, and creativity of Black culture. These dances are a means to celebrate as well as reflect the living soul of Black expression in the form of movement.

Boots On The Ground

Boots on the ground is a fairly new line dance that has social media in a clutch. The call and response song by 803 Fresh comes out of South Carolina trail rides and begets the dance. Dancers are usually dressed in cowboy boots and waving fans in the air. Boots on the ground is sure to be around for years to come.

The Cupid Shuffle

The Cupid Shuffle is a popular dance song by Cupid (Bryson Bernard) that was released in February 2007. The energetic beat and simple choreography made the song and dance a staple for all dance floors on cruises and family reunions for folks to get in sync and dance.

Electric Slide

“Electric Boogie” is a song by Marcia Griffiths which came out in 1983. It became widely known for its link with the electric boogie dance which is referred to as the Electric Slide. The catchy rhythm of the song and the electric boogie dance moves catapulted it into the pantheon of line dances. The electric slide is still being performed at parties and other events and often to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s popular song “Before I Let Go.”

Wobble

The “Wobble” is a line dance song by V.I.C., that came out in 2008. The song is a great party and dance hit because of its easy-to-learn dance moves and its catchy beat. The dance is composed of simple steps where the demonstrator moves to the side, shifts the hips up then comes in with a step forward or a step back in tune with the music. Its playfulness and interactivity are the main reasons for its success throughout the years. The Wobble continues to be a favorite at wedding receptions, clubs, and parties.

Cha Cha Slide

“Cha Cha Slide” is an funky line dance song by DJ Casper that came out in 2000. The tune introduces step-by-step guidance to the dance moves like left and right slides, “Cha Cha” step, and a turn. It is primarily heard in parties, weddings, and fitness classes. Due to its cheerful upbeat tempo and the fact that it engages audiences, the Cha Cha Slide is still a trendy line dance.

Soul Train Line

The Soul Train Line is a dancing tradition that was first introduced on the TV show Soul Train, which aired from 1971 to 2006. The Soul Train Line is made up of two rows of dancers facing each other. Individuals or couples dance down the middle lane created by the line of dancers.. While the people in front display their respective dance moves, others in the audience cheer on the dancer moving down the line. The Soul Train Line is unique, highly expressive, and soulful. It remains a favorite at parties, weddings, and social events.

RELATED CONTENT: D.C. Celebrates 50 Years Of Homegrown Go-Go Music With The Go-Go Museum And Café