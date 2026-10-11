photo credit: Maryland GovPics, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons XCEL Summit For Men by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 5 Things You May Not Know About Chris Spencer, 2026 Host Of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s XCEL Summit For Men Here are five things you may not know about this year's XCEL Summit host.







Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Chris Spencer has spent more than three decades making audiences laugh while building an influential career behind the scenes in Hollywood. Now, the entertainment veteran is bringing his signature humor and industry experience to the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men.

Spencer will host the Barbershop Debate and the XCEL Impact Awards Luncheon during the Summit, scheduled for Oct. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida. The event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, brings together Black executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders for professional development, networking, and conversations about leadership and economic empowerment.

While Spencer is widely recognized for his comedic talents, his contributions to television, film, and entertainment entrepreneurship extend well beyond the spotlight. Here are five things you may not know about this year’s XCEL Summit host.

1. He helped create Kevin Hart’s hit series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Spencer co-created and executive-produced BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, starring Kevin Hart. The comedy originated from a sketch developed for the BET Awards that parodied reality television franchises. Its success led to a full television series in 2013, further establishing Spencer as a creative force behind the camera.

2. He was the first host of Vibe.

Before becoming a major television producer, Spencer made history as the original host of Vibe, the late-night talk show associated with the influential hip-hop magazine. The role in 1997 introduced him to a broader audience and demonstrated his ability to connect entertainment, comedy, and Black culture.

3. The Wayans family helped launch his Hollywood career.

Spencer credits the Wayans family with opening doors early in his career. He toured with Damon Wayans, collaborated with Shawn Wayans on a book, and appeared in several Wayans family films, including Blankman and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Those opportunities helped establish his presence in Hollywood.

4. His writing credits include some of entertainment’s biggest award shows.

Spencer’s comedic influence extends to major television productions, including the Emmy Awards, BET Awards, ESPY Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. He has also contributed to scripted television, including “Grown-ish,” demonstrating his versatility across entertainment formats.

5. He expanded his career into film directing.

Chris Spencer made another significant career move by directing the 2023 comedy Back on the Strip, while also writing and producing. His transition into directing reflects a broader commitment to creative ownership and building opportunities beyond performing.

Spencer’s career embodies the entrepreneurial spirit at the center of the XCEL Summit for Men, highlighting how creativity, collaboration, and business ownership can create lasting opportunities in entertainment.

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