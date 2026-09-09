XCEL Summit For Men by Black Enterprise It’s Not Too Late To Secure Your Spot To Celebrate 10 Years Of XCEL Summit For Men Attendees can register now to access three days of targeted workshops, keynote panels, and elite networking opportunities.







BLACK ENTERPRISE will celebrate a decade of economic empowerment, corporate leadership, and cultural influence when it hosts the 10th Anniversary of XCEL Summit for Men from Oct. 21–23, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando.

This annual high-level gathering brings together more than 800 executive leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to advance careers, forge multimillion-dollar deals, and address wealth equity. Attendees can register now to access three days of targeted workshops, keynote panels, and elite networking opportunities.

This landmark anniversary edition features a powerhouse lineup of speakers and honorees across business, entertainment, technology, and athletics. Keynote figures include Kirk Franklin, 20-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and producer; Robert L. Johnson, founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies and founder of BET; Calvin Butler, president and chief executive officer of Exelon; Dr. Bernard Harris, veteran NASA astronaut and CEO of Vesalius Ventures; and Isiah Thomas, NBA Hall of Famer and chairman of ISIAH International.

By leveraging high-impact panel discussions, peer-to-peer masterclasses, and structured deal-making sessions, the XCEL Summit for Men equips participants with actionable strategies to scale enterprises and navigate executive career trajectories. The conference serves as a vital bridge between legacy business practices and modern financial innovation, driving sustainable corporate growth.

How Does the XCEL Summit Impact Black Male Executives?

The XCEL Summit for Men addresses long-standing systemic barriers in corporate leadership and venture capital distribution by providing direct access to decision-makers. Black men remain significantly underrepresented in C-suite positions and institutional equity investment roles.

The three-day conference directly addresses this equity gap through intentional deal-making forums, executive coaching suites, and wealth preservation seminars. Through actionable masterclasses, participants refine operational workflows, analyze executive compensation structures, and build high-yield professional networks.

As BE marks 10 years of hosting this transformative conference, the event continues to redefine executive leadership, driving long-term economic mobility and financial sovereignty for Black professionals nationwide.

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