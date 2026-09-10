Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. Men by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 5 Things You May Not Know About XCEL Award Honoree Dr. Bernard Harris The trailblazing astronaut, physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has spent decades turning groundbreaking achievements into opportunities for the next generation.







Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. has already secured his place in history.

In 1995, he became the first African American to perform a spacewalk, stepping outside the Space Shuttle Discovery during NASA’s STS-63 mission. Over the course of two space missions, he logged more than 438 hours in space and traveled more than 7.2 million miles, according to the Kennedy Space Center. However, Harris’ legacy extends well beyond the historic moment that made him a household name.

The physician-turned-astronaut has built an equally impressive career across medicine, business, STEM education, philanthropy, and venture capital. In recognition of his accomplishments, Harris will receive an XCEL Award at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men, taking place Oct. 21–23 in Orlando, Florida.

Here are five things you may not know about the pioneering astronaut.

1. Watching the Moon Landing at 13 Changed His Life

Harris’ dream of becoming an astronaut began in his teens. At 13, he watched the Apollo 11 moon landing and became captivated by the possibility of space exploration. That early fascination with space eventually became a career.

Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Houston before attending medical school. He later completed an internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic and a fellowship at NASA’s Ames Research Center, according to The Harris Institute.

2. He Was a Doctor Before He Became an Astronaut

Harris didn’t enter NASA simply as a pilot or engineer. He entered the space program as a physician and scientist. His medical training led him to study one of the most significant challenges facing humans in space: how the body responds to prolonged exposure to microgravity.

At NASA, Harris researched musculoskeletal physiology and space adaptation, including bone loss. He also helped develop medical devices designed to extend the amount of time astronauts could safely remain in space.

During his first spaceflight aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, Harris conducted medical experiments that helped advance the understanding of healthcare in space.

3. He Helped Pioneer Telemedicine

Long before telehealth became commonplace on Earth, Harris was helping demonstrate what remote medicine could look like from orbit.

During his career as an astronaut, he conducted what the University of Illinois College of Medicine describes as the first telemedicine conference from space with the Mayo Clinic. Today, patients can consult physicians remotely using smartphones, computers, and connected medical devices. Harris was exploring the possibilities of remotely delivered medical care decades earlier, under the extraordinary conditions of spaceflight.

His work illustrates a recurring theme throughout his career: solving problems that may initially seem futuristic and finding ways those innovations can eventually benefit people on Earth.

4. He Left NASA and Became a Venture Capitalist

After leaving NASA in 1996, Harris transitioned into entrepreneurship and investment. He is now CEO and managing partner of Vesalius Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early- to mid-stage healthcare technologies and companies.

His business career reflects his broader interest in innovation and technology—and his belief that scientific breakthroughs can drive economic and social progress.

5. He Built a Pipeline for the Next Generation of STEM Leaders

Perhaps one of the most important parts of Harris’s legacy has happened far from a rocket launchpad.

In 1998, he founded the Harris Institute and The Harris Foundation to support underserved communities through initiatives focused on education, health, and wealth.

He also launched the Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp to expose middle school students to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and encourage them to pursue careers in those fields. The program began at the University of Houston and has since expanded to more than 50 college campuses nationwide.

A Legacy Beyond Space

Dr. Bernard Harris’ historic spacewalk may be the achievement most associated with his name, but it is only one chapter in a much larger story. His career has crossed medicine, aerospace, business, education, philanthropy, and technology.

For his inspirational achievements and remarkable impact, he will be honored at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men.

The 2026 XCEL Summit For Men takes place Oct. 21–23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED CONTENT: Black History Month: Retired Astronaut Bernard A. Harris Jr.