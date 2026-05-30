Former Astronaut Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. Will Receive XCEL Award At The 2026 XCEL Summit

Former NASA astronaut and physician Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. will receive an XCEL Award at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men, taking place in Orlando, Florida, at the the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.

Harris will be honored for his decades-long contributions to science, education, and leadership during the conference, which focuses on leadership development, career advancement, and networking opportunities for men of color in business and professional industries.

Harris made history in 1995 as the first African American astronaut to complete a spacewalk during NASA’s STS-63 mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery. During his career with NASA, Harris logged more than 438 hours in space and traveled more than seven million miles.

Mike Foale, NASA Astronaut & Spacewalk Partner, reflected on Harris and his journey.

“Bernard Harris did the first EVA by an African American, and it was a big deal. Bernard was cool about it, but from a historical and US— even a world— societal perspective, it was important.”

In addition to his achievements in aerospace, Harris has built a career in medicine, venture capital, and STEM education advocacy. He is the founder of The Harris Foundation, an organization that supports math and science education initiatives for underserved students. Harris also previously served as CEO of Vesalius Ventures, a healthcare investment firm focused on medical technologies and innovation. Harris was also inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2025 and has received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

BLACK ENTERPRISE will highlight Harris’ impact across science, business, and education at The XCEL Summit for Men, which annually brings together executives, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders for panel discussions, workshops, and mentorship opportunities centered on professional growth and community leadership.

Additional speakers and honorees for the 2026 conference are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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