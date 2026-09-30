5 Ways The 2026 XCEL Summit For Men Will Enrich Personal Developement

For professionals looking to sharpen their leadership skills, expand their networks, and prepare for the next stage of their careers, professional development can extend well beyond the workplace. The 10th annual BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men, taking place Oct. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, will bring together more than 800 executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders for three days of workshops, conversations, and networking opportunities.

The summit is designed to provide men at various stages of their careers with resources to strengthen their professional and personal development.

Here are five ways XCEL can help professionals invest in their growth.

1. Strengthen leadership skills

XCEL provides professionals with strategies they can apply as they move through different stages of their careers. Workshops and discussions on leadership, decision-making, and career development allow attendees to gain insight from executives and industry leaders who have navigated their own paths to success.

2. Build a stronger professional network

Strong relationships can play an important role in career advancement. XCEL connects attendees with executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals across industries, creating opportunities to build relationships that could lead to mentorship, collaboration, and future business opportunities.

3. Learn from established leaders

Direct access to experienced leaders can offer perspectives not always available through traditional workplace training. The 2026 summit will feature leaders from business, finance, technology, science, sports, and entertainment, exposing attendees to different approaches to leadership and professional growth. Hear from influential leaders like Robert L. Johnson, Dr. Bernard Harris, Kirk Franklin, Everette Taylor, and more.

4. Expand business knowledge

Professional development also requires understanding the trends reshaping the workplace and economy. XCEL programming will cover topics including artificial intelligence, wealth building, and entrepreneurship, giving attendees a chance to expand their knowledge beyond their current positions and industries.

5. Develop a long-term career strategy

The summit also gives professionals dedicated time to assess their career goals and consider their next steps. Stepping outside daily workplace responsibilities can provide an opportunity to identify areas for growth, strengthen existing skills, and develop a clearer strategy for advancement.

As XCEL marks its 10th anniversary, the summit continues to connect men with the knowledge, resources, and professional relationships designed to support their growth in business and leadership.

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