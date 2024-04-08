5 Tips For The Woman Who Wants It All

Originally Published Aug. 7, 2015

Running a business is hard work, and when it comes to juggling your entrepreneurial responsibilities with everyday life events, you may find that time and patience are spread thin—but don’t allow the burnout to become your new normal. Entrepreneur Ayo Ogun-McCants is a busy mother of six and manages to run her small business, Soultanicals, a body and haircare line while homeschooling all her children. She is also a dedicated wife and hard-core DIY’er who still maintains a healthy work and life balance.

Wondering how she does it all? After much trial and error, McCants has broken down her balancing tactic into five valuable tips for the women who want to do it all.

Check out her work-life balance tips below:

Ask for Assistance

Initially, I wanted to do everything. You’ve heard the saying, ‘If you want something done right, do it yourself.’ That was my motto. As my business grew, I knew that could no longer be the case as I began to burn out. My husband saw my frustrations and suggested that we seek within. So, I decided to incorporate my family into my dream. My husband and six children all played a role in the day-to-day dealings of Soultanicals and are now important assets to my business.

Develop a Predictable Routine

This was hard for me in the beginning because I always wanted to answer emails, pack orders, sponsor an event, and create marketing material on a whim. In return for doing things as they came in, I ended up forgetting things and still ended up missing important deadlines. Structuring my day has helped tremendously in setting boundaries, delegating, and managing efficiently.

Enjoy the Journey

Pacing yourself is key to enjoying the ride. Allow yourself time to go full throttle and time to step back. Balance is important for being in the moment and seeing your visions fully manifest.

Connect with fellow entrepreneurs

Building strong networks and relationships can be a great learning experience and inspiring, as they can act as a valuable sounding board when you need someone to relate to and exchange ideas with.

Become Someone’s Mentor

Not only can they learn from your successes and setbacks along the way, but you create a lasting impact on future legacies. Spending time shaping my children’s beliefs about what it means to ‘create their all’ is soulfully rewarding.

