50 Cent Makes Novel Debut With ‘The Accomplice,’ Already Receiving ‘Offers To Make It A Television Show’

The hip-hop mogul appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to promote his new book which tells the suspenseful story of the first Black female Texas ranger Nia Adams. Considering his success with his Power Universe which dominates Starz, Jackson, teased the many offers he’s receiving to turn the new book into a television series.

“I already got offers to make a television show,” he told Colbert.

Born in New York but raised in Texas, “The Accomplice” sees Nia follows her dream of becoming a trailblazing officer of the law. She thought she knew about the dangers of the job. But nothing could prepare her for the trouble criminal Desmond Bell brings. A Vietnam veteran turned thief, Desmond not only steals money but also uncovers the secrets of the wealthy and influential, using them to blackmail his targets for millions.

After stealing from the Duchamps, the wealthiest family in the country, Nia’s investigation into the robbery jeopardizes Desmond’s anonymity and the criminal enterprise he is part of. As gruesome murders continue, Nia risks her career and livelihood to uncover the truth. It’s a dangerous game of cat and mouse between the ranger and the thief, with the looming peril of the Duchamps who won’t hesitate to kill them both.

According to Jackson, readers can expect “complete excitement” from his novel debut. He shared more detail into his process of crafting the book with award-winning mystery writer Aaron Philip Clark who brought the story to life “in a real way.”

“I uploaded him information that I had got from a lot of the different networks and stuff that I was doing business with in the television business, and he was able to put this book together,” the G-Unit founder explained.

It’s was a a “really good” writing process, Jackson shared while crediting Clark with being “a good listener.” When Colbert asked the rapper if he told Clark how he wanted the book to be written, Jackson clarified that he didn’t write the novel himself.

“I didn’t sit there writing it,” he confirmed.

“Yeah? You don’t have time for that,’ Colbert jokingly added.

The “Get Rich or Die Trying” creator recalled telling Clark that the novel “‘has to feel like this. It has to be this. It has to be like this.'”

“And then he built the story around it because he has a great novel structure,” Jackson shared. “He got writers that write that way every time.”

Jackson’s debut novel “The Accomplice” was released on Tuesday, Sept. 3.