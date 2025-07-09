50 Cent Action Is Now On Pluto TV

After the successful launch of the 50 Cent Action channel in the United Kingdom on Prime Video in June, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has added the channel to the streaming platform Pluto TV.

The launch took place on the Queens businessman’s 50th birthday, July 6. The “Many Men” rapper took to his social media to let his followers know the news.

“What better way to celebrate my 50th than with another big drop 🙌 You can now watch @50CentAction for FREE on @plutotv!”

The G-Unit producer’s channel is a partnership with Lionsgate in which all the content shown on the channel are free. The movies and TV shows are curated by the rap star.

“I’m excited to bring 50 Cent Action to Pluto TV. Building on the channel’s success, this is the next big step—and launching on my birthday makes it even bigger,” 50 Cent said in a written statement to Billboard. “I’ve partnered with Lionsgate to deliver nonstop, high-powered entertainment, and now even more fans can watch for free.”

According to Deadline, the channel debuted on Dec. 10 as a FAST channel on the Roku Channel. In April, it was revealed that the 50 Cent Action channel was the top action channel on The Roku Channel and LG Channels. It’s also available on Prime Video, Plex, DirecTV, Vizio, and Xumo.

Unlike in the United States, viewers in the United Kingdom have to pay to watch 50’s Action Channel. It’s a Prime Video add-on for £3.99 ($5.43) a month. People can test the service out with a seven-day free trial.