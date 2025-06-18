50 Cent Action Channel Launches In The UK In Partnership With Lionsgate

50 Cent is expanding his reach outside of the United States with the launch of 50 Cent Action channel in the United Kingdom on Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the Many Men emcee-turned-television executive, through a partnership with Lionsgate, has launched a subscription service overseas. The channel initially debuted Dec. 10 as a FAST channel on the Roku Channel. The programs shown on it are curated by the man born as Curtis Jackson.

“My audience, my core audience—the people that were enjoying my music in the very beginning—is at home,” 50 told Deadline. “They’re older. They’ll understand the entertainment choices that I make creatively. I’ve used music to merge with entertainment.”

The partnership with Lionsgate has been mutually beneficial for both parties. In April, it was revealed that the 50 Cent Action channel was the top action channel on The Roku Channel and LG Channels. It’s also available on Prime Video, Plex, DirecTV, Vizio, and Xumo.

50 feels he understands how to curate to the audience, which gives him an advantage over other FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channels.

“I don’t think that they’ve figured out how to market the FAST channels,” said Jackson. “They just package portions of their content, put it up, and let it roll, instead of trying to figure out a whole brand, a whole vibe. I want my FAST channel to feel like a cable network.”

Although U.S. viewers get the content for free, for 50’s Action Channel in the UK, it is being offered as a Prime Video add-on for £3.99 ($5.43) a month. People can test the service out with a seven-day free trial.

“Being able to launch out here [in the UK] is big because I have a huge audience here that hasn’t been able to participate with us,” the rapper and businessman said. “Now they get a chance to see it.”

