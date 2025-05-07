Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Prime Video Announces Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, Candace Parker, Steve Nash As NBA Studio Analysts Wade, Nash, and Parker will be in-game and studio analysts, while Haslem will have duties as a studio analyst for the upcoming NBA season







With the upcoming NBA season making its debut on Prime Video, the platform announced the hiring of NBA legends Udonis Haslem, Steve Nash, and Dwyane Wade, as well as WNBA legend Candace Parker as studio analysts.

When the 2025-26 NBA season starts in October, the four analysts will give their expertise on basketball for 66 regular-season games, including the opening week doubleheader, a new Black Friday NBA game, and all the contests to be played during the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, including the Championship.

We’re excited to welcome Udonis Haslem, Steve Nash, Candace Parker, and Dwyane Wade to the #NBAonPrime team. Coming this October. pic.twitter.com/dOGJ2CN2t7 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 5, 2025

The former basketball players–Haslem, Wade, and Nash are NBA Hall of Famers– have collectively won a combined seven NBA/WNBA championships, made 48 All-Star appearances, and have deep knowledge of the sport to give fans a unique perspective of the games.

Wade, Nash, and Parker will be in-game and studio analysts, while Haslem will have duties as a studio analyst.

“I’m excited to join the NBA on Prime team as an analyst at this pivotal moment for Prime Video,” said Wade in a written statement. “After 16 years on the court and time as a broadcaster, I can’t wait to continue to share my unique perspective and bring the energy of the game to fans streaming at home.”

Prime Video will provide exclusive coverage of every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, first and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Prime Video as an NBA analyst,” said Parker. “It’s an incredible opportunity to share my passion and insights about a game I love and to be part of Prime Video’s NBA coverage with such an exceptional team.”

Last summer, the NBA signed a long-term deal with Amazon until the 2035-36 season.