50 Cent, Shaquille O'Neal, And Kenya Barris Want To Purchase BET

50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenya Barris are the latest honchos who are reportedly in “deep” talks to purchase BET.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, and Barris were at the Paramount offices in NYC earlier this week to discuss purchasing the network, TMZ reports. It’s said 50, Shaq, and Barris have cash in hand and the help of an investment firm in hopes of making an offer.

The trio is among a list of Black moguls who have their sights set on acquiring the long-running network. While no deal has been closed, 50, Shaq, and Barris appear to be in good standing.

“It’s not a done deal, but they’re deep in it,” a source alleged.

A conglomerate with 50, Shaq, and Barris isn’t a bad look. 50 has acquired success on Starz with his “Power” universe and in February, the “In Da Club” rapper signed into a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal with Fox to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, Variety reports.

Kenya Barris comes with a long resume of producing, directing, and writing credits including the award-winning series “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” Most recently he released the Netflix film “You People” starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London and Jonah Hill.

Then there’s Shaq, an NBA champion with a $400 million net worth thanks to his entrepreneurial endeavors and endorsements, via Clutch Sports. Together, 50, Shaq, and Barris are reportedly competing against media moguls Diddy, Tyler Perry, and Byron Allen who are all reportedly in talks to purchase BET.

Earlier this year, Paramount Global announced they are considering selling the majority of its stake to BET Media Group which includes BET cable network and studio, VH1, and the streaming service BET+, via Boardroom. The asking price for BET remains a mystery, but the network was sold for $3 billion 22 years ago.

