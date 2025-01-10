50 Cent To Host A Superbowl Comedy Block Party In New Orleans

Fox 8 reported that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will perform a comedy show in New Orleans the weekend of Superbowl LIX.

The Superbowl Comedy Block Party will occur Feb. 9, one day before the Superbowl. The event will feature D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, and veteran comedian Bill Bellamy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at MahaliaJacksonTheater.com.

The veteran entertainer is taking a backseat for this production, as the rapper has just completed a Vegas residency. On Dec. 27, the rapper began performing at the PH Inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It is reported that the star earned $15 million for six live shows.

While the rapper’s catalog is full of popular tunes, nostalgia did not save his show from criticism. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the fan criticism that began on the first day of the residency.

Jen G, also known as Vegasstarfish, posted on her Instagram account after attending the first show. The content creator believed the production value for such a famous rapper was severely lacking. Jen G wrote that the sound was unbalanced, and the hypemen were lackluster.

“I’ve seen 50 Cent perform in warehouses in Memphis, TN (where I’m from) decades ago, and it was pure magic. His limited-time residency in Las Vegas was the opposite of that. The sound was balanced poorly, making it impossible to hear the performance. His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing, making it difficult to hear anything,” she wrote.

Initially, Jackson did not respond to the criticism. But 50 Cent wouldn’t be 50 Cent if he remained silent. In a video posted to X by an attendee, the Power producer sounded off on the haters. The In Da Club rapper reminded fans that his catalog is gritty. As far as 50 Cent is concerned, the street sounds do not require theatrics, and fans should be pleased that, at his age, he is showing up and giving his best.

“What, you thought I was gon’ be out here rollerblading like Usher and s**t? I seen some **it [where] Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa,”

Now that the residency has ended, Jackson can focus on events like the Super Bowl Comedy Block Party. Hopefully, the production value of the event will meet fans’ lofty expectations.

