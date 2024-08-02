News by Jameelah Mullen 50 Cent Was Almost Excluded From The 2022 Super Bowl Performance In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper turned media mogul opened up about his strained relationship with the Roc Nation Founder.









Rapper 50 Cent recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter. In the candid interview, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, discussed everything from his media empire, rap beefs and of course, Diddy.

The rapper also spoke about his performance in the 2022 halftime show which featured a mash-up of Dr. Dre-produced artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and others.

The media mogul shared he almost didn’t participate in the star-studded show.

“They wanted to leave me out of it. They didn’t want me there,” the producer told The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked who “they” were, 50 Cent said he was referring to Jay-Z’s ROC Nation who produced the show. He went on to say that fellow rapper Eminem is the reason why he was invited to perform.

“Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it,” Jackson told the publication.

“When that happens, you go, ‘Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.’ But if it was up to them, they would not have me there. I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me.”

The mogul seemed to take a jab at Jay-Z’s wife by implying that she may have a plug at the Grammys.

“I don’t know who’s voting in that sh*t. It’s crazy. Whoever they are, they’re off at Beyoncé’s house because she has 30 of them,” the rapper said.

The Carters have not responded to 50 Cent’s comments.

Jay Z wasn’t the only peer Jackson discussed. He held no punches when asked about Sean Puffy Combs. 50 Cent says he always got bad vibes from the disgraced producer.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing sh*t like that,” the rapper said.

“I’ve been staying out of that shit for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.” Jackson is producing a Netflix documentary called Diddy Do It. The multi-episode series is expected to chronicle Diddy’s fall from grace. The streaming service has not announced a release date for the project.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Calls For Removal Of White Judge Captured on Video Threatening To Shoot Black Teens