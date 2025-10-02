Diddy To Speak On His Own Behalf At Sentencing

When Sean “Diddy” Combs’ is sentenced Oct. 3 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, his attorney says the music mogul intends to speak before Judge Arun Subramanian issues his ruling, The Independent reports.

Diddy’s attorneys notified the judge of their client’s request when they asked for the case to be dismissed and/or for a new trial to be ordered.

“The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible,” Teny Geragos, an attorney for Diddy, wrote in the filing submitted Sept. 26.

Along with that request, the attorney said the music producer wants to be allowed to wear “non-prison” clothing when he appears before the court.

Federal prosecutors had requested that the entertainment mogul receive a sentence of “at least 135 months’ imprisonment,” along with a fine of $500,000. The maximum sentence for each charge is 10 years. Diddy faces a total of 20 years for the two charges he was found guilty on.

Subramanian denied the defense’s request for a new trial or an acquittal but said Diddy “is permitted to have one button-down shirt, one pair of pants, one sweater, and one pair of shoes without laces to wear to court,” when he replied to the defense’s request on Sept. 30.

Diddy, 55, has been in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie Believes Diddy Will Retaliate Due To Her ‘Bravery’