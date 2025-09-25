50 Cent Quickly Dismisses Damon Dash’s Attempt To End Beef

Harlem native Damon Dash cannot buy a break, as the olive branch extended to rival 50 Cent has been rejected by the “Many Men” entrepreneur.

Previously, after having a back-and-forth with his mentee and childhood friend, “It Is What It Is” co-host Cam’ron, with whom he grew up with in Harlem, he posted a video to his social media account extending an invitation to the podcast host and 50 to collaborate on business ventures. After realizing that he wasn’t looking good to his friends and fans, he posted a video to his Instagram account.

Fifty had reportedly obtained the rights to Dash’s movie, “Paid in Full,” to which the Queens businessman invited Cam to work with him to adapt it for a television series, possibly angering Dash even more before he posted the video.

“I feel like 50, Cam, me, if together we show that we could be beefing, pause, and then come together and maybe do a TV show together, something different. Or a movie or something, just showing the world that we can work together. And we would prove everyone wrong. They love us tearing each other down, and I’m not doing that sh**.”

Dash made the offer after being chastised by his older friends and confidants, who told him that the bickering he has been displaying in public lately is “embarrassing.”

The mogul, known not only for his music, television, and movie roles, as well as his business acumen, is also one of the most famous internet trolls, and he rarely disappoints. After Dash posted the video, as expected, the G-Unit executive responded, and it wasn’t in favor of meeting with the former Roc-A-Fella label owner.

He began with a tone that suggested he would agree to a sit-down with the Harlem native, he quickly reverted to the petty social media trolling that people have come to both love and hate.

“I agree with Dame 💯percent, it’s better to work together. We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait 👀 CAM just said fvck Dame and his fake ChatGPT lawsuit. So it’s fvck you, Dame. @50centaction”

Dash seems to have quickly moved on (for the moment) as he posted that he is working on a documentary on Supreme McGriff (with Supreme’s son), 50’s longtime sworn enemy. 50, who was shot multiple times at the start of his recording career, has blamed Supreme for putting out the hit on him. Supreme is also a close friend to 50’s other enemies, Ja Rule and the deceased Irv Gotti.

This move ensures that the rapper will NEVER work with Dash, and the beef has been escalated as 50 Cent is known to hold long-term grudges.

RELATED CONTENT: BREAKING: Diddy Guilty, Not Guilty