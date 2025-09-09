50 Cent Announces ‘Paid In Full’ TV Series, Cam’ron To Executive Produce

50 Cent said a Paid in Full TV series that’ll team him up with fellow rapper Cam’ron, is in the works.

The G-Unit mogul made the announcement Sept. 8 on Instagram.

“I now have the rights to PAID IN FULL, I’m developing it into a premium TV show,” 50 Cent wrote of the 2002 cult classic movie. “If you like God Father of Harlem, your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce alongside me, if you want in, get at him, I’m out of the country.”

Produced by Azie Faison, Damon Dash, Jay-Z, and Brett Ratner, Paid in Full is loosely inspired by the real lives of drug dealers Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. The film follows Ace (Wood Harris) as he climbs the 1980s Harlem drug scene while battling with friends-turned-rivals plotting his downfall.

Cam’ron played Rico, inspired by Martinez, while Mekhi Phifer portrayed Mitch, based on Porter. Dash, who served as a driving force on the film, has often shared how he secured the role of Rico for Cam’ron. As a result, Dash has since voiced disapproval of Cam’ron collaborating with 50 Cent on the new series.

“Cam just made a post, major announcement,” Dash said in a short video. “I wanna congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, 50’s your new boss.”

Not one to back down from a quarrel, Cam’ron hopped in Dash’s Instagram comments to return the shade.

“U really turned into a chatty patty damn..tagging me every post,” he said. “Ni**a get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil ni**a. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick.”

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Leads New True-Crime Show ’50 Ways To Catch A Killer’