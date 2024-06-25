50 Cent To Headline This Year’s Invest Fest

Several months ago, the organizers of Invest Fest announced that it was returning to Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center August 23 to 25 for this year’s increasingly popular financial conference.

And in a June 26 social media post, they confirmed that 50 Cent will headline the fourth annual event, which will be co-sponsored by sponsored by Steve Harvey, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald.

TMZ reported that 50 is taking over the role that his nemesis, the embattled hip-hop impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs, handled at last year’s conference.

The founders of Earn Your Leisure, who is putting on the conference, Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, gave statements to TMZ. Millings told TMZ that 50 represents “the powerful blend of culture and business.”

“We believe [50’s] insights and experiences will inspire and empower our audience to pursue their own paths to financial freedom,” Bilal added.

The conference, which has been in Atlanta every year, is designed after the podcast Earn Your Leisure, which aims to empower the Black community when it comes to financial decisions. The conference last year brought approximately 50,000 attendees to the Georgia World Congress Center over three days.

Organizers anticipate this year’s conference will draw around 60,000 participants.