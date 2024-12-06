Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Will Share His Favorite Films And TV Series From Lionsgate On Ad-Free Roku Channel 50 Cent is curating a new action-packed channel of Lionsgate content on Roku.







50 Cent is lending his talents to Roku, where he’ll curate an ad-free channel featuring his favorite films and TV series from Lionsgate’s 20,000-plus titles.

On Thursday, Lionsgate announced its partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, which will launch Dec. 10 on The Roku Channel, Variety reports. The 50 Cent Action Channel will dig into Lionsgate’s library of content, including films like The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo, and titles 50 Cent starred in himself like Expend4bles. The new channel will also play episodes of 50 Cent’s hit series Power, which spawned the Power Universe.

The channel will also integrate its programming with 50 Cent’s music, including a heist-themed lineup inspired by his iconic album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, featuring films like Empire State, Reservoir Dogs, and Man on a Ledge. Additionally, a female-led action showcase, inspired by his 2008 single “I Like the Way She Do It,” will feature titles such as Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, The Protégé, and Haywire.

“Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action,” the rapper said in a statement. “My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be number one in no time.”

The hip-hop mogul donned his signature bulletproof vest and white T-shirt to announce the new venture in a video trailer Roku released as part of the official announcement.

“I’ve launched a new channel called 50 Cent Action. It’s where you gotta be,” he says.

Roku executives expressed enthusiasm for partnering with 50 Cent on the new channel designed to cater to action film enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel,” said Jennifer Vaux, vice president of content acquisition and programming at Roku. “50 is one of the biggest stars in the world, with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space. Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent.”

